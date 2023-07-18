Gadget of the Week: Troo’s MagSafe makes Apple more accessible

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new range of accessories tackles the high cost of iPhone MagSafe accessories, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

When Apple introduced the MagSafe wireless magnetic charging system for the iPhone 12 line-up in 2020, it was a massive boost for users. Users of the iPhone 12, that is. The phone itself had to have a compatible magnetic surface, meaning that it was not backward compatible with older iPhones.

The benefits couldn’t be denied: it was a big improvement over traditional wireless charging, as the magnets held the iPhone securely in place on a MagSafe charging mat; it was more convenient, as one could snap an iPhone onto a charger without having to line it up perfectly; it was faster, delivering twice the charging speed of traditional wireless chargers; and MagSafe came in in a variety of forms, including chargers, mounts, and wallets.

Three years and three iPhone models later, MagSafe accessories are widely used, and fairly widely available – at a price. As with all things Apple, any accessory comes at a premium. Many people stretch their budgets to afford an iPhone, and often buy older models just for the brand. For those more budget-conscious users, the accessories are a spend too far.

But now, Troo to the rescue. The South African brand of high-quality, certified accessories has ventured into the MagSafe space, and launched the Troo range of certified MagSafe accessories, Among other, it has released:

A 15W Fast Charge MagSafe Wireless Qi-Enabled Charger;

A 10,000mAh 20W Fast Charge Wireless MagSafe Qi-Enabled Powerbank with stand and LED battery indicator;

A 20W Fast Charge MagSafe Wireless Air Vent Car Charger; and

A 15W Fast Charge 3-IN-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand for phones, wireless headsets and watches.

It is both a comprehensive and high-quality range that takes into account a wide variety of use cases, from an office desk to a bedside, car to carry-bag.

The 10,000mAh Power Bank is probably the most versatile of the products, since it charges any smartphone that uses the Qi wireless charging standard, meaning it can be used to charge most current high-end smartphone. Of course, it comes into its own when an iPhone is clipped on via MagSafe. It supports 20W fast charging and includes intelligent protection from overcharging and overheating.

The Wireless Qi-Enabled Charger is compact and elegant, and useful for home, office and on the road, providing up to 15W wireless charging from anywhere. Again, a built-in smart safety chip protects the phone from excessive current.

The 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand is ideal for an office desk set-up. It has a weighted base that keeps the stand in place when the phone clicks on and off, and the firm MagSafe attachment allows the phone to have either a portrait or landscape viewing angle. And it can charge multiple devices at once, including an Apple Watch and AirPods.

Finally, the MagSafe Wireless Air Vent Car Charger is a gift from heaven for anyone who struggles with clipping their smartphones onto window mounts and keeping them charged while mapping the wat. It attaches magnetically – and firmly – to the iPhone, so it won’t fall off the charger, which has a vent clip that allows it to be attached to a car’s air vent. It stays in place on bumpy roads.

What does it cost?

Troo Certified 15W Fast Charge MagSafe Wireless Qi-Enabled Charger – R399.

Troo Certified 10000mAh 20W Fast Charge Wireless MagSafe Qi-Enabled Powerbank With Stand and LED battery indicator – R799.

Troo Certified 20W Fast Charge MagSafe Wireless Air Vent Car Charger – R669.

Troo Certified 15W Fast Charge 3-IN-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand – R999.

For information on where to buy the products, visit Troo’s Instagram feed at @troo.tech

Why does it matter?

Apple accessories are traditionally expensive, especially in South Africa. Having a home-grown brand guaranteeing both quality and affordability makes the premium Apple brand just a little more accessible.

What are the biggest negatives?

They are only compatible with iPhone 12 and newer.

The stand can be bulky in a compact workspace, although it is a great way to keep devices organised – and charged.

What are the biggest positives?

Secure attachment with MagSafe technology.

True plug-and-play for ease of use.

Charging speeds are fast and consistent.

The products are high-quality, and are both affordable and stylish.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads on @art2gee