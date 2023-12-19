2023 Gadgets of the Year Pt 3: Serious Gadgets

The best of the year’s gadgets that made life productive and efficient are selected by ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Best laptop: Productivity

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (R27,999 at HiFi Corp)

Thanks to a retractable kickstand in the back of the device, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

is one of the most versatile tablets on the market, overqualifying it as 2-in-1 detachable Windows tablet.

It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, delivering a performance boost over the previous edition and its 11th gen chip. The rest of the upgrades are incremental.

Best laptop: Performance

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (R16,999)

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a gaming laptop that strikes a balance between value and performance. It is equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, promising optimised performance for gaming. However, as a productivity machine, it is flawless. And the balance between price and performance earned the honours.

The laptop features a bright 15-inch FHD display with high refresh rates, a major requirement for smooth gameplay. It is comfortable to type on and includes a numpad – another boon for productivity. The buttonless touchpad is also responsive and accurate.

It has a terrific selection of ports, and the FHD 1080p webcam is surprisingly good for a gaming laptop, producing sharp and clear images, even in low light. The audio on the LOQ 15IRH8 is loud and clear.

Best stand-alone security gadget

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (R3,499)

Described as the “next generation” of Ring devices, the Spotlight Cam Plus features wide-angle 1080p HD video, built-in LED spotlights, and a security siren. Each of these is a good reason to invest or upgrade, but it also offers Colour Night Vision, and dual power options, allowing an option of plug-in or battery power modes.

These are all enhancements to the basic functionality that has made Ring a household name, literally and figuratively. And then it offers real-time notifications via an iPhone or Android app, two-way talking, and a Live View function.

It can also be connected to Ring’s Solar Panel USB-C, which allows the device to be powered by sunlight. An adjustable arm on the panel lets one angle it to maximise solar power.

Best security gadget system

Ajax Systems (components range from R930 to R8400, from https://ajax.systems/where-to-buy/south-africa)

We tested Ajax Systems via a motion detector starter kit, with Hub, MotionCam, DoorProtect door-opening detector, fire alarm and water alarm. The Hub was connected via an Ethernet cable to a Rain 5G indoor router, but it can be connected wirelessly to any router via Wi-Fi signal. The starter kit comes with a SpaceControl key fob for controlling security modes, and features a panic button.

When one is out and the detector is “armed” and identifies motion, it sends an alarm to the hub, which activates a siren connected to the system, and notifies users. It takes a series of photos, which allows one to assess what is happening in the monitored area, to avoid false alarms. Alerts and events are recorded in the notification feed of the Ajax app.

Best connectivity gadget

Huawei Mesh 3 AX3000 router (R4,500 for a 3-pack)

The Huawei Mesh 3 AX3000 is a powerful Wi-Fi router system that reaches far extremes of a typical home or small office. It is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6 Plus, which features dual-band transmission, with a 5GHz band capable of a data transmission rate of up to 2402Mbps and a 2.4GHz band offering up to 574Mbps.

The system is set up via the Huawei AI Life app, which works on Huawei, Android and iOS devices. It quickly detects and connects each router in turn, providing a clear visual representation of the devices. In our tests, connectivity speeds to the opposite ends of the building were literally doubled.



Best mobile household gadget

Legee Hobot D8 Eco Compactor (R11,499 from Solenco)

The Hobot Legee D8 is a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop that cleans both hard floors and carpets. It offers a combination of powerful features, including robust suction, a deep-cleaning brushroll, and a mopping system.

The latter uses something called Reciprocate Mopping, which uses high-speed, wide-stroke high-pressure, and a 7mm auto-lift mop. This enables a seamless transition between different surfaces, adapts to various terrains, keeping carpets dry, and enhancing ventilation during charging.

The D8 also uses a new “Tangless” technology, designed to capture 82% of hair and lint before it can become entangled in the brushroll, providing hassle-free cleaning. It achieves this by rotating its two mops in opposite directions, while 4-in-1 Tangless Suction combines vacuuming, sweeping, water spraying, and reciprocating mopping. The highlight is a built-in trash compactor that reduces the frequency of bin emptying by up to five times.

Best fixed household gadget

Aeno Seasonal Premium Eco Smart Heater (R5,499)

The most elegant heater we have seen, the Aeno Seasonal Premium Eco Smart Heater looks like a large flat-screen TV, and is a high-quality appliance that combines style, energy efficiency, and smart features. It can stand on its own legs, once fitted, or hang from a wall or ceiling – it is that light.

It’s a 700 Watt appliance, meaning it uses half the power of a typical electric space heater. It uses convection and infrared heating, so it heats up the air in the room as well as the bodies of people in the room, but to a controllable temperature.

A heat sensor allows one to set the target temperature of a room. The standout feature is its exceptional energy efficiency. By using a combination of convection and infrared heating, it quickly and evenly warms a room while consuming less energy than traditional models.

Best portable accessory

Troo PD 65W Dual Type-C and A adapter (R699 from Takealot.com)

The Troo dual A adapter sports both type A and C sockets, and alternative cables that will charge from an old brick to a new phone. While Troo products are manufactured in China, they are made to the brand’s specifications, designed for the South African market. The chargers carry the Troo Certified stamp, meaning the company guarantees it has formally tested them.

The 65W dual-charger is designed for smartphones that support fast-charging, which should include any current mid-to-high-range Android or iPhone handset. It offers the full charge through the Type-C port, and 18W via the Type-A port. This is the maximum available via Type-A cables, due to the limitations of the USB Power Delivery (PD) standard, designed for USB-C. The Troo units offer an ideal balance of price and performance, and carry a 5-year warranty.

Best fitted accessory

WilsonPro A1000 Signal Booster (R13,950 from BoltonTechnical.co.za)

The WilsonPro A1000 is a powerful signal booster with an external antenna is installed on the roof of a business and aligned with distant cellular towers. This is linked to a wall-mounted panel containing an internal antenna, which is linked to the booster unit.

Our tests were impressive during regular conditions, with normal power supply. A normal 28Mbps download speed was doubled, providing fibre-like connectivity. Where the A500 boosted a maximum download speed of 4Mbps and upload of 2Mbpsto 38Mbps down and 57Mbps up, the A1000 took our download speed to above 55Mbps, with similar upload.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee