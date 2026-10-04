‘Inkomishi’ goes all in on feel-good gqom

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A new song channels the creativity of three African artists into a shared dancefloor rush, writes NDABA BIKA.

Stream of the Day

A new song titled Inkomishi captures the fun, happiness and release that take over when music connects. South African singer, songwriter and performer Ornica Bellz centres her new release on that shared rush.

The gqom and house single, launched earlier this month (11 September 2026), features South African Music Awards-winning artists Zee Nxumalo and Goldmax, one half of Durban gqom duo Distruction Boyz.

“Built from a feeling that refused to stay quiet, Inkomishi captures the rush of fun, happiness and release,” says Virgin Music Group SA, the track’s distribution partner. “The song moves quickly from 0 to 100, carrying raw emotion, vivid storytelling and dancefloor energy in a way that feels both fresh and familiar.”

Bellz first recorded the song with Goldmax before bringing Nxumalo into the collaboration. Her addition introduced another voice to a recording developed through chemistry and instinct.

“Together, they create a song that blends gqom force with melodic appeal.”

Born Ornica Dasi in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Bellz is now based in Durban. She became recognised as a member of the Amadada dance group, which performed alongside DJ Tira and was associated with Afrotainment.

After building her name in dance and entertainment, Bellz launched a solo music career while continuing to work across performance, music and fashion.

* Listen to ‘Inkomishi’ here .

* Ndaba Bika is writer and contributor for Gadget.

