Trend Micro strengthens AI security for enterprise

New detection models use Nvidia AI frameworks and AWS infrastructure to analyse data streams and identify emerging threats in real time.

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity company, is launching new AI-powered threat detection capabilities designed specifically for enterprises embracing AI at scale.

This effort brings together Trend’s security expertise with Nvidia accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, leveraging AWS infrastructure to support scalable, enterprise-ready deployment.

The solution is built to help organisations secure AI-driven workloads and business processes without compromising performance or flexibility. As enterprises scale their AI ambitions from generative AI (GenAI) to agentic AI, new attack surfaces emerge, including threats of data theft, sabotage, and disruption.

Trend is releasing a new AI detection model that uses the Nvidia Morpheus AI framework, part of Nvidia AI Enterprise, and is deployed on AWS cloud infrastructure to address risks such as data theft, sabotage, and disruption.

Trend selected AWS for its global availability, integrated security, and compliance-ready architecture, while Nvidia provides advanced AI frameworks, and the computing power needed to run detection models with unmatched speed and precision. This tightly integrated architecture enables real-time analysis of vast data streams for faster, more precise threat detection.

“Built on AWS’s cloud-native infrastructure, Trend’s platform takes full advantage of Nvidia AI software and accelerated computing capabilities to power scalable, low-latency threat detection,” says Chris Grusz, MD of technology partnerships for AWS.

“With AWS’s global footprint and integrated services, Trend can securely process telemetry at scale, adapt detection models to evolving threats, and support customers worldwide – all while accelerating time to value.”

Beyond this integration, other elements of the Trend Vision One platform leverage AWS AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, supporting Workbench Insights to improve investigation workflows and provide deeper context for SOC teams during incident response.

Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro, says: “AI is reshaping the enterprise, and security has to evolve just as fast. We’re bringing together best-in-class partners in both cloud and AI to deliver something truly differentiated. AWS’s secure and resilient infrastructure gives us the scale, performance, and global availability needed to meet the always-on demands of today’s enterprises. So our customers can detect and respond to threats faster, with confidence.”

To meet these challenges, Trend’s new anomaly detection capability applies AI models built on Nvidia Morpheus to identify patterns in telemetry and logs. Powered by AWS, the solution rapidly scales across massive data sets, enabling Trend Vision One to build customer-specific detection models that prioritise the most critical events for faster response by security teams.

Strategic technology highlights include:

Nvidia Morpheus digital fingerprinting: Identifies subtle anomalies to enable proactive detection of unknown threats.

Nvidia Rapids: Accelerate large-scale data classification, enabling real-time detection and prevention of sensitive information leakage.

AWS cloud-native architecture: Trend Vision One platform runs natively on AWS, benefiting from the elasticity, global availability, and built-in security of AWS services. This foundation allows for continuous innovation in AI-powered detection while meeting enterprise performance and compliance requirements.