Webfleet launches AI video telematics in SA

Photo courtesy Webfleet.

The new video system enhances fleet safety with advanced monitoring, real-time risk alerts, and compliance support.

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management platform, has launched Video 2.0, a new version of its system, in South Africa. The AI-powered system aims to improve fleet safety, security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency through real-time video insights.

The system features two new cameras – CAM Lite and CAM Pro – that use machine vision and AI-driven monitoring to provide sharper insights into driver behaviour, real-world conditions and potential risks.

The system includes an extensive portfolio of auxiliary cameras and accessories. The next-generation system integrates safety, security, compliance and insurance requirements into a single platform.

It proactively detects and alerts drivers to a wider range of risks, including mobile phone use, tailgating, driver fatigue, and risky behaviour. Real-time AI-driven feedback helps drivers to take corrective action promptly.

“With the relatively high rate of road incidents, crime and even community protest action in SA, insurers (vehicles and goods) are increasingly requiring trucks to be equipped with cameras,” says Michelle De Freitas, country sales manager of Webfleet SA. “While existing camera technology might offer basic recording functions, this iteration has resolved several technology limitations, leading to more reliability, availability and coverage.

“Video 2.0 has been upgraded to include more wireless signal technologies (from just 4G to including 2g, 3g, 4g and LTE), meaning vehicles can travel further without interruption (especially rural areas), regardless of local signals. Improvements on memory storage means SD card errors will be detected proactively and not after the fact, when footage is needed.”

For fleet managers, Webfleet Video 2.0 offers deeper data-driven insights by integrating video telematics to OptiDrive 360 (Webfleet’s driver scoring), enabling them to track and improve driver behaviour over time.

Photo courtesy Webfleet.

The system enhances vehicle and cargo security with auxiliary cameras, strategically placed to monitor surroundings and safeguard valuable assets. Incident footage is automatically recorded and uploaded, giving fleet operators crucial evidence to help manage accident-related costs, streamline insurance claims and prevent fraudulent activity.

Jan-Maarten de Vries, president of fleet management solutions at Bridgestone, says: “With Webfleet Video 2.0, we are raising the standard for fleet safety and security. By combining AI-powered monitoring with real-time video analysis, we are giving fleets the tools to proactively manage risk, protect assets and enhance driver wellbeing. This innovation offers greater visibility and control, helping fleets make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve both safety and efficiency.”

To support compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and POPIA and industry privacy regulations, fleet managers have control over camera configurations, data storage, data encryption settings, and access permissions within the Webfleet platform. Optional lens covers provide additional privacy when needed, ensuring compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Webfleet Video 2.0 helps fleets meet industry regulations, including Transport for London’s (TfL) Direct Vision Standard (DVS) and Progressive Safe System (PSS) compliance requirements. The system is launching in SA, with further expansion planned in select regions in the EU.