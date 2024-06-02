Trend Micro launches new AI platform

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Cybersecurity company Trend Micro has launched new AI-powered functionality in its Trend Vision One platform, for the Zero Trust Secure Access (ZTSA) module. It aims to secure organisational use of AI, and better manage the risks associated with mass adoption of new AI tools.

“Great advancements in technology always come with new cyber risk,” says Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO of Trend Micro. “Like cloud and every other leap in technology we have secured, the promise of the AI era is only powerful if protected.

“Our latest platform updates deliver new efficiencies to security teams and provide critical guidelines for AI use.”

The new capabilities protect those accessing public or private generative AI services across organisations.

The new elements of Trend Vision One – ZTSA include:

Centralised management of employee access and usage of AI applications.

Prompt inspection to prevent data leaks and malicious injections.

Content filtering to meet compliance requirements.

Defence against large language model (LLM) attacks.

The new capabilities manage the human risks inherent in using AI. These arrive as additions to proven capabilities for contextualising alerts and decoding complex scripts, powering threat hunting queries that can help eradicate credential phishing, recommending customised response actions, among others.

Dave Gruber, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, says: “In addition to establishing and refining AI governance policies, security teams need effective mechanisms to identify, monitor, and implement controls for AI usage at both the individual and enterprise level.

“Security vendors like Trend Micro who have both a long history and experience working with AI, and a proven record of delivering solutions for monitoring and implementing network, web, and cloud controls are well positioned to help security teams enable the rapid adoption of AI to accelerate business objectives in a secure manner.”

Trend provided guidance to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on possible revisions to its Zero Trust Maturity Model (ZTMM), which aims to help organisations secure emerging technology integrations in their projects.

Trend upholds a robust responsible AI model, and says that all security vendors have a responsibility to ensure technologies are developed and used in ways that are ethical, transparent and accountable. This cyber risk associated with AI applies to security vendors as well.