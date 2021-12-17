Toyota unveils full electric line-up

This week, Toyota held a press briefing on its battery EV (BEV) strategies and revealed 16 Toyota and Lexus BEV models that it is readying for market launch, including the all-new Toyota bZ4X due next year.

During his presentation, President Akio Toyoda announced that the company is going to roll out 30 BEV models and is anticipating sales of 3.5 million BEVs globally by 2030. The Lexus brand aims to have BEVs account for 100% of the total sales in Europe, North America, and China by 2030.

Toyoda passionately talked about why and how he has long invested in BEVs and other options for carbon neutrality: “We aim to achieve global sales of 3.5 million battery EVs per year by 2030. Lexus aims to realise a full line-up of battery EVs in all vehicle segments by 2030 and to have battery EVs account for 100% of its vehicle sales in Europe, North America, and China, totalling 1 million units globally. And it aims for battery EVs to make up 100% of its global vehicles sales in 2035.”

He explained that we are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. “Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world. We believe that all electrified vehicles can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy that they use. One category is that of “carbon-reducing vehicles”. If the energy that powers vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, no matter what type it might be, would not result in zero CO2 emissions.

“The other category is that of ‘carbon-neutral vehicles’. Vehicles in this category run on clean energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions in the whole process of their use. We at Toyota will do our utmost to realize such vehicles. The Toyota bZ means going ‘beyond Zero’. Freedom of movement and fun to drive for all. Our goal is not only to reduce CO2 emissions and other negative impacts to zero. Our goal goes beyond those,” says Toyoda.

The Toyota brand now offers more than 100 models of engine-only vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles in more than 170 countries and regions. The Lexus brand has introduced more than 30 models of engine-only vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in more than 90 countries and regions.

Toyoda says: “Furthermore, we will expand the options for carbon-neutral vehicles by offering a full line-up of battery EVs. Specifically, we plan to roll out 30 battery EV models by 2030, globally offering a full line-up of battery EVs in the passenger and commercial segments.

“Lexus has pursued unique styling and a unique driving signature, and, as a pioneer in hybrid electric technology, it has refined its electrification technology. And now, Lexus is embarking on a new chapter. This is the name of our electrification efforts here at Lexus. Extracting the full potential of the vehicle through electrification technology… That is what electrification means to Lexus.

“We will deliver a unique electrified Lexus that combines linear motor acceleration/deceleration, brake feeling and exhilarating handling to further pursue the joy of driving. In particular, we believe that the Battery EV will become the future symbol of Lexus as a model that most clearly expresses the evolution of the automobile brought about by electrification.

“We believe that our accumulated experience is an asset that gives us a competitive edge. Going forward, we will increase our new investment in batteries from the 1.5 trillion yen announced in September to 2 trillion yen, aiming to realise even more-advanced, high-quality, and affordable batteries.”