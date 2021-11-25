Audi opens pre-orders for EV range

Audi has taken a formal step towards the retail introduction of its full-electric vehicle range. The line-up consists of the Audi e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback and S Sportback, e-tron GT and high-performance RS e-tron GT. As part of the pre-launch phase to Audi’s electric vehicle strategy, South African customers are now able to reserve their e-tron model of choice at one of Audi’s ten e-tron Dealerships nationwide.

Retail footprint and Dealership public charging

The national retail footprint for the e-tron model range will consist of ten Audi Dealerships. This includes three outlets in Johannesburg, another three in Pretoria and two Dealerships in both Cape Town and Durban. The ten Audi e-tron Dealerships will also be equipped to allow for fast electric vehicle charging and will be accessible to the public. This charging infrastructure ranges from DC 50 to 75 kW.

Home charging and value proposition

As part of an e-tron purchase, Audi customers will get access to a complimentary home check by an approved service provider to assess the customer’s individual home charging requirements, to determine the necessary upgrades or installations needed. Audi will also cover the installation of a 32Amps industrial socket up to the value of R5,000 in an effort to support the adequate setup of a charging point within the customer’s home. This setup will allow for convenient integration of single-phase power (the most widely available power available in South African households) and the Audi e-tron charger, to deliver around 7.2 kW of power towards a 100% charge in an estimated 13 hour charging time. Additional power upgrades can also be provided by the Audi approved service provider and is dependent on the individual customer requirements at home. The home charging installation process will be facilitated by the relevant Audi Dealership.

Accessibility to an existing public charging network

Audi South Africa has partnered with Gridcars to allow e-tron customers access to the growing public charging network in South Africa, which currently consists of more than 280 universal charge point connectors. In addition, Audi will provide the following value-added services to customers on the purchase of their e-tron model in support of public charging:

A complimentary Audi branded RFID charge card for use with the Gridcars charging network.

Complimentary first year membership to Gridcars charging network and charging portal.

A once-off charging voucher to allow for a convenient first time charge at a public charging point.

e-tron range product offer and specification

The Audi e-tron range will be available with a high level of standard specification across the model line-up. This includes a range of interior, safety and convenience, performance and technological features. A brief summary of the standard specification (to name a few key equipment highlights) is detailed below:

e-tron SUV and Sportback:

Four-zone climate control,

adaptive air suspension,

contour ambient interior lighting,

electric front seats with heating,

comfort key with sensor-controlled luggage compartment release,

lane change and rear traffic assist,

rearview camera,

parking aid plus,

Matrix LED lights with dynamic light design & turn signals,

Audi connect emergency call,

navigation and infotainment,

Audi virtual cockpit plus,

Audi smartphone interface,

Bang and Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound,

and MMI navigation plus with touch response.

Standard charging options include the e-tron charging system “compact”, household plug type M, industrial plug CEE 32Amps, Mode 3 charging cable for public charging (AC 22kW), on-board charger 11kW (AC), vehicle inlet CCS type 2 and an Audi wall bracket for convenient charging at home.

e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT:

Three-zone climate control system,

electric front seats with heating,

360 degree cameras,

comfort key with sensor controlled luggage compartment release,

lane departure warning,

side airbags in front and rear,

e-tron sports sound,

adaptive air suspension,

Audi connect emergency call,

navigation and infotainment,

Audi phone box,

Audi smartphone interface,

Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound,

MMI navigation plus with touch response,

Matrix LED headlights with dynamic light design & turn signals,

panoramic glass sunroof, electric exterior mirrors with heated,

memory and dimming function,

windshield with heat insultating and

acoustic glass and 400 volt boost converter.

Standard charging options include the e-tron charging system “compact”, high voltage 93 kWh battery, household plug Type M, industrial plug CEE 32Amps, on-board charger 11 kW (AC), Mode 3 charging cable for public charging (AC 22 kW), second charging access with charging cable, vehicle inlet CCS type 2 and an Audi wall bracket for convenient charging at home.

The e-tron model range includes the following performance credentials:

Model Battery (kWh) Power (kW) Torque (Nm) Range (km)* Acceleration (seconds, per 100 km) e-tron 55 95 300 664 369 – 440 5.7 e-tron 55 Sportback 95 300 664 372 – 453 5.7 e-tron S Sportback 95 370 973 347 – 378 4.5 e-tron GT 93.4 350 630 452 – 488 4.5 RS e-tron GT 93.4 440 830 433 – 472 3.6

* According to WLTP

e-tron range launch pricing

The Audi e-tron range will be available for sale in the first quarter of 2022 and will be priced as follows at launch, inclusive of the Audi Freeway Plan (5 years, 100 000 km) and a battery warranty of 8 years, 160 000 km:

e-tron 55 advanced: R1,990,000

e-tron 55 S line: R2,045,000

e-tron 55 Sportback S line: R2,115,000

e-tron S Sportback: R2,425,000

e-tron GT: R2,715,000

RS e-tron GT: R3,300,000

A special e-tron 55 launch edition model is currently planned and will be communicated closer to retail.