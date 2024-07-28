Touareg takes travel assist further

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new premium SUV from VW is available for sale in South Africa from this week.

Volkswagen’s premium SUV, the Touareg, has received an update that includes new design elements and high-tech features, with a strong focus on travel assist technology.

Volkswagen has also revamped the front end of the Touareg, giving the upper radiator grille an emphasis on vehicle width. New IQ.Light HD matrix headlights have three LED modules and three L-shaped LEDs for the daytime running lights, as well as a new illuminated centre horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo.

An advantage of the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights is a glare-free main beam: this continuous main beam can permanently be left switched on outside of towns, because the interactive LEDs make sure that the masking area for oncoming traffic and vehicles driving in front is more precise.

The new premium SUV can be recognised immediately by the new front and rear design. At the front, the unit formed by the radiator grille, headlights and the front apron have been given a new look. The design of the rear end is also sharper: it now has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and incorporates a Volkswagen logo which is illuminated in red.

Standard equipment of the new Touareg has been enhanced, with improved voice control, USB-C connections with a charging capacity of 45 watts (previously 15 watts) and centre console trims that are softer than before, providing extra comfort.

The Touareg is equipped with several convenience and assistance systems as standard, and an extensive range of optional systems is available. These include:

Travel Assist (assisted driving up to maximum speed)

Area view camera (assistance with checking blind spots when parking)

Night Vision (assistance for night drives)

The Volkswagen Touareg comes in two trims: the Elegance, and the R-Line. The updated equipment on the Elegance and R-Line include:

New IQ. Light HD matrix headlights

New IQ. Light LED taillight clusters with dynamic brake and turn signal functions, as well as an illuminated Volkswagen logo.

30 colour ambient lighting with adjustable colour settings. across three zones, now with footwell and drink holder illumination.

Updated interior trims featuring a specific design.

New radiator grille with a specific design.

Electrically adjustable leather seats.

Updated alloy wheels in a specific design.

New bumpers with a specific design

New Volkswagen logo projection via exterior mirror housings, providing surrounding lighting.

The new Touareg will be offered with the 3.0 TDI 190 kW engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive.

New Touareg retail price (VAT and emissions tax included):

3.0 V6 TDI 190kW (Elegance) – R1,457,900

3.0 V6 TDI 190kW (R-Line) – R1,763,900

The new Touareg comes standard with a 5 year/100,000km Maintenance Plan, 3 year/120,000km warranty, 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and space saver spare wheel. Service Interval is 15,000km.