YouTube unveils top videos of the year
A new list ranks the top YouTube content in South Africa and features local creators like the Mzansi Fresh Dancers, Wanitwa Mos and Master KG.
YouTube has unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in South Africa for 2022.
This year’s lists are reflective of the most talked about moments to unfold in on and offline this year, such as the NFL halftime show, the moment actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a dancing Pretoria school teacher, and top South African musical talent like Wanitwa Mos.
“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us in South Africa a valuable glimpse into what people in South Africa were most curious about,” says Zeph Masote, YouTube lead for South Africa. .”YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what is happening in the world, while participating in today’s culture. Whether it’s Shorts creators fascinating millions such as the daring antics of Hingaflips, or iconic events such as that Will Smith slap, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”
This year, YouTube released five lists in South Africa
- Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts in 2022.
- Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos in 2022.
- Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in 2022.
- Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators.
- Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.
The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.
YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts has over 1.5B logged-in viewers every month and is averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.
More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.
Below are the full End of Year lists for South Africa:
|Top Trending Videos
|Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
|Guardian News
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myjEoDypUD8
|EPISODE 371 | Julius Malema on Politics , Winnie Mandela , ANCYL ,EFF, Corruption, Cyril Ramaphosa
|MacG
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-23_f3MPjQ
|A Pretoria High School dancing teacher goes viral
|SABC News
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiVtHCJNPpg
|You’re a bad, weak lawyer’ – Malema to AfriForum’s attorney
|Eyewitness News
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzND_6FlGQ
|Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
|NFL
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y
|Faces of Africa – Even The Gangsters Pt.2
|CGTN Africa
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3-RsG3Nopc
|I BOUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND HER DREAM CAR!! *She fainted*
|Ghost Hlubi
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUgfBvM8duk
|Full 68 Days Build Rolls Royce Boat Tail For My Son
|ND – Woodworking Art
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9vrwKUDM7w
|10 Bodybuilders Who Took It Too Far
|FactFile
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnBOF6Qjz0
|The end of the road for JR? – Idols SA | S18 | Ep 03 | Mzansi Magic | Promo
|MzansiMagicOfficial
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pmg_rvqDJmI
|Top Shorts
|Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
|Shangerdanger
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeCn3or0XWs
|Sarah Trust Challenges
|Hingaflips
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IatQYVPRZFU
|Social experiment | What would you do?
|ILYA BORZOV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY
|She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)
|Tov Family
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE
|Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!
|How Ridiculous
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nus7MfF2ytw
|This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America’s Got Talent)
|Zack D. Films
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeuTYc8j3eE
|Rihanna Rude Boy – Public Dance
|Esosa Ogbebor
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0T6D3Q_Its
|He got his daddy back #shorts
|Bam and Bri Nation
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM
|amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong
|Mzansi Fresh Dancers
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY
|Welcome to the stomach #shorts
|Adrian Bliss
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yG4wWeRMBA
|Top Music Videos
|Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|Wanitwa Mos & Master KG – Dali Nguwe (ft Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor) (Official Video)
|Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUOPJDnzRg
|K.O – SETE (Official Music Video) ft. Young Stunna, Blxckie
|KOOfficialVEVO
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErB9HJU2vOk
|uMlando
|9umba – Topic
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY1AKe1Qnkw
|Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane [ft. Nkosazana Daughter] (Official Music Video)
|Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39ExO5Wcfjw
|Senior Oat-All In You (feat. Kemy Chienda)
|Senior Oat Official
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQwJ1XdvPm4
|Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo (Visualizer) ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J
|Daliwonga
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGcrYxWB_As
|uMlando – 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar [Ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade] (Video)
|9umba 9umba
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zxBwA3xOsc
|Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video]
|Burna Boy
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM
|Inkabi Nation – Voicemail [Official Music Video]
|Inkabi Records
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SElPMuRBlg
|Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane (Sthandwa Sami) (ft. Nkosazana Daughter)
|Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHOfTAg77wE
|Top Creators
|Channel
|URL
|MacG
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BXdXFxVgMPKmBeDgx2QrQ
|NichLmao
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VAIqNQBc7ggiqvsOHOBqw
|MSA previously My Story Animated
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ
|Zhong
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyagEfIN1okQ-s996XAqCFQ
|Ghost Hlubi
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF210wfiAt4jvfCxW4sSXaQ
|MrBeast
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6OQ3DkcsbYNE6H8uQQuVA
|Dan Rhodes
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6D1L2vxEAg_Vi0JSxMBDgA
|The Royalty Family
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCja7QUMRG9AD8X2F_vXFb9A
|Brent Rivera
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56D-IHcUvLVFTX_8NpQMXg
|Stokes Twins
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbp9MyKCTEww4CxEzc_Tp0Q
|Breakout Creators
|Channel
|URL
|NichLmao
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VAIqNQBc7ggiqvsOHOBqw
|Jesser
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQIUhhcmXsu6cN6n3y9-Pww
|Airrack
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyps-v4WNjWDnYRKmZ4BUGw
|Jamie Nyland
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaTzBPf2rmS3ClFbnmOzkqw
|Wanitwa Mos Entertainment
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RJl9jP_UVSmULyIAdnv3g
|The Hustlers Corner SA
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmytX4p-jp2eVatN6DJoTw
|Kat
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaQk0pF6pxjOe2_gSHQbiMw
|BIRTH Of STARS
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUJyZLZs8WdTE7xEh89zhGQ
|Mlungisi Nkosi
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQsZn3miHmz-S3neLkab_mA
|Shangerdanger
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk2s_j0cbkWy7bXRV3NLfZQ