Connect with us
Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

Featured

YouTube unveils top videos of the year

A new list ranks the top YouTube content in South Africa and features local creators like the Mzansi Fresh Dancers, Wanitwa Mos and Master KG.
Published on

YouTube has unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in South Africa for 2022.

This year’s lists are reflective of the most talked about moments to unfold in on and offline this year, such as the NFL halftime show, the moment actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a dancing Pretoria school teacher, and top South African musical talent like Wanitwa Mos.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us in South Africa a valuable glimpse into what people in South Africa were most curious about,” says Zeph Masote, YouTube lead for South Africa. .”YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what is happening in the world, while participating in today’s culture. Whether it’s Shorts creators fascinating millions such as the daring antics of Hingaflips, or iconic events such as that Will Smith slap, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

This year, YouTube released five lists in South Africa

  1. Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts in 2022. 
  2. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos  in 2022. 
  3. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos  in 2022. 
  4. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators.
  5. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.

The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video. 

YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts has over 1.5B logged-in viewers every month and is averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world. 

Below are the full End of Year lists for South Africa:

Top Trending Videos
Video TitleChannelURL
Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bombGuardian Newshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myjEoDypUD8 
EPISODE 371 | Julius Malema on Politics , Winnie Mandela , ANCYL ,EFF, Corruption, Cyril RamaphosaMacGhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-23_f3MPjQ 
A Pretoria High School dancing teacher goes viralSABC Newshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiVtHCJNPpg
You’re a bad, weak lawyer’ – Malema to AfriForum’s attorneyEyewitness Newshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzND_6FlGQ
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime ShowNFLhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y
Faces of Africa – Even The Gangsters Pt.2CGTN Africahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3-RsG3Nopc
I BOUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND HER DREAM CAR!! *She fainted*Ghost Hlubihttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUgfBvM8duk
Full 68 Days Build Rolls Royce Boat Tail For My SonND – Woodworking Arthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9vrwKUDM7w
10 Bodybuilders Who Took It Too FarFactFilehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnBOF6Qjz0
The end of the road for JR? – Idols SA | S18 | Ep 03 | Mzansi Magic | PromoMzansiMagicOfficialhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pmg_rvqDJmI
Top Shorts
Video TitleChannelURL
Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts                                          Shangerdangerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeCn3or0XWs 
Sarah Trust ChallengesHingaflipshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IatQYVPRZFU 
Social experiment | What would you do?ILYA BORZOVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY
She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)Tov Familyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE 
Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!How Ridiculoushttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nus7MfF2ytw
This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)Zack D. Filmshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeuTYc8j3eE
Rihanna Rude Boy – Public DanceEsosa Ogbeborhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0T6D3Q_Its
He got his daddy back 😩🙏🏾😵📲 #shortsBam and Bri Nationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM
amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong 💯🔥Mzansi Fresh Dancershttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY
Welcome to the stomach #shortsAdrian Blisshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yG4wWeRMBA
Top Music Videos
Video TitleChannelURL
Wanitwa Mos & Master KG – Dali Nguwe (ft Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor) (Official Video)Wanitwa Mos Entertainmenthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUOPJDnzRg
K.O – SETE (Official Music Video) ft. Young Stunna, BlxckieKOOfficialVEVOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErB9HJU2vOk
uMlando9umba – Topichttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY1AKe1Qnkw
Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane [ft. Nkosazana Daughter] (Official Music Video)Wanitwa Mos Entertainmenthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39ExO5Wcfjw
Senior Oat-All In You (feat. Kemy Chienda)Senior Oat Officialhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQwJ1XdvPm4
Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo (Visualizer) ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.JDaliwongahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGcrYxWB_As
uMlando – 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar [Ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade] (Video)9umba 9umbahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zxBwA3xOsc
Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video]Burna Boyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM
Inkabi Nation – Voicemail [Official Music Video]Inkabi Recordshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SElPMuRBlg
Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane (Sthandwa Sami) (ft. Nkosazana Daughter)Wanitwa Mos Entertainmenthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHOfTAg77wE

The team behind Dali Nguwe

Top Creators
ChannelURL
MacGhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BXdXFxVgMPKmBeDgx2QrQ
NichLmaohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VAIqNQBc7ggiqvsOHOBqw
MSA previously My Story Animatedhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ
Zhonghttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyagEfIN1okQ-s996XAqCFQ
Ghost Hlubihttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF210wfiAt4jvfCxW4sSXaQ
MrBeasthttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6OQ3DkcsbYNE6H8uQQuVA
Dan Rhodeshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6D1L2vxEAg_Vi0JSxMBDgA
The Royalty Familyhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCja7QUMRG9AD8X2F_vXFb9A
Brent Riverahttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56D-IHcUvLVFTX_8NpQMXg
Stokes Twinshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbp9MyKCTEww4CxEzc_Tp0Q
Breakout Creators
ChannelURL
NichLmaohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VAIqNQBc7ggiqvsOHOBqw
Jesserhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQIUhhcmXsu6cN6n3y9-Pww
Airrackhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyps-v4WNjWDnYRKmZ4BUGw
Jamie Nylandhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaTzBPf2rmS3ClFbnmOzkqw
Wanitwa Mos Entertainmenthttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RJl9jP_UVSmULyIAdnv3g
The Hustlers Corner SAhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmytX4p-jp2eVatN6DJoTw
Kathttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaQk0pF6pxjOe2_gSHQbiMw
BIRTH Of STARShttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUJyZLZs8WdTE7xEh89zhGQ
Mlungisi Nkosihttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQsZn3miHmz-S3neLkab_mA
Shangerdangerhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk2s_j0cbkWy7bXRV3NLfZQ
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
To Top