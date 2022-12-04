YouTube unveils top videos of the year

Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

A new list ranks the top YouTube content in South Africa and features local creators like the Mzansi Fresh Dancers, Wanitwa Mos and Master KG.

YouTube has unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in South Africa for 2022.

This year’s lists are reflective of the most talked about moments to unfold in on and offline this year, such as the NFL halftime show, the moment actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a dancing Pretoria school teacher, and top South African musical talent like Wanitwa Mos.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us in South Africa a valuable glimpse into what people in South Africa were most curious about,” says Zeph Masote, YouTube lead for South Africa. .”YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what is happening in the world, while participating in today’s culture. Whether it’s Shorts creators fascinating millions such as the daring antics of Hingaflips, or iconic events such as that Will Smith slap, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

This year, YouTube released five lists in South Africa

Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts in 2022. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos in 2022. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in 2022. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.

The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.

YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts has over 1.5B logged-in viewers every month and is averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

Below are the full End of Year lists for South Africa:

Top Trending Videos Video Title Channel URL Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb Guardian News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myjEoDypUD8 EPISODE 371 | Julius Malema on Politics , Winnie Mandela , ANCYL ,EFF, Corruption, Cyril Ramaphosa MacG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-23_f3MPjQ A Pretoria High School dancing teacher goes viral SABC News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiVtHCJNPpg You’re a bad, weak lawyer’ – Malema to AfriForum’s attorney Eyewitness News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNzND_6FlGQ Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show NFL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdsUKphmB3Y Faces of Africa – Even The Gangsters Pt.2 CGTN Africa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3-RsG3Nopc I BOUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND HER DREAM CAR!! *She fainted* Ghost Hlubi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUgfBvM8duk Full 68 Days Build Rolls Royce Boat Tail For My Son ND – Woodworking Art https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9vrwKUDM7w 10 Bodybuilders Who Took It Too Far FactFile https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fnBOF6Qjz0 The end of the road for JR? – Idols SA | S18 | Ep 03 | Mzansi Magic | Promo MzansiMagicOfficial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pmg_rvqDJmI

Top Shorts Video Title Channel URL Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts Shangerdanger https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeCn3or0XWs Sarah Trust Challenges Hingaflips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IatQYVPRZFU Social experiment | What would you do? ILYA BORZOV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried) Tov Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!! How Ridiculous https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nus7MfF2ytw This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America’s Got Talent) Zack D. Films https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeuTYc8j3eE Rihanna Rude Boy – Public Dance Esosa Ogbebor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0T6D3Q_Its He got his daddy back #shorts Bam and Bri Nation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong Mzansi Fresh Dancers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY Welcome to the stomach #shorts Adrian Bliss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yG4wWeRMBA

Top Music Videos Video Title Channel URL Wanitwa Mos & Master KG – Dali Nguwe (ft Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, Obeey Amor) (Official Video) Wanitwa Mos Entertainment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUOPJDnzRg K.O – SETE (Official Music Video) ft. Young Stunna, Blxckie KOOfficialVEVO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErB9HJU2vOk uMlando 9umba – Topic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY1AKe1Qnkw Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane [ft. Nkosazana Daughter] (Official Music Video) Wanitwa Mos Entertainment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39ExO5Wcfjw Senior Oat-All In You (feat. Kemy Chienda) Senior Oat Official https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQwJ1XdvPm4 Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo (Visualizer) ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J Daliwonga https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGcrYxWB_As uMlando – 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar [Ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade] (Video) 9umba 9umba https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zxBwA3xOsc Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video] Burna Boy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM Inkabi Nation – Voicemail [Official Music Video] Inkabi Records https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SElPMuRBlg Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane (Sthandwa Sami) (ft. Nkosazana Daughter) Wanitwa Mos Entertainment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHOfTAg77wE

The team behind Dali Nguwe

Top Creators Channel URL MacG https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BXdXFxVgMPKmBeDgx2QrQ NichLmao https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VAIqNQBc7ggiqvsOHOBqw MSA previously My Story Animated https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ Zhong https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyagEfIN1okQ-s996XAqCFQ Ghost Hlubi https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF210wfiAt4jvfCxW4sSXaQ MrBeast https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6OQ3DkcsbYNE6H8uQQuVA Dan Rhodes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6D1L2vxEAg_Vi0JSxMBDgA The Royalty Family https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCja7QUMRG9AD8X2F_vXFb9A Brent Rivera https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56D-IHcUvLVFTX_8NpQMXg Stokes Twins https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbp9MyKCTEww4CxEzc_Tp0Q