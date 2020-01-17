Featured
Top 10 global trends for 2020
Instant gratification, frictionless travel choices, diversity and convenience will drive consumers this year, according to a new study
Instant gratification could be big in 2020: Seeking quick, concise and multi-sensory content for instant gratification is one of the top global consumer trends identified by global market research company Euromonitor International in its “Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2020” report.
Released this week, the new report identifies the most influential trends shaping consumer behaviour, shopping habits and purchasing decisions this year. According to Euromonitor International, the top 10 global consumer trends in 2020 are:
- Beyond Human: Embracing artificial intelligence for automation and convenience.
- Catch Me in Seconds: Seeking quick, concise and multisensory content for instant gratification.
- Frictionless Mobility: Choosing transportation methods based on individual preferences for a seamless travel journey.
- Inclusive for All: Focusing on diversity and accessibility for everyone.
- Minding Myself: Prioritising mental health and searching for products positioned to address specific well-being needs.
- Multifunctional Homes: Doing everything from the comfort of home.
- Private Personalisation: Balancing the desire for optimised experiences with concerns about sharing personal data.
- Proudly Local, Going Global: Valuing home culture and products tailored to local tastes and preferences.
- Reuse Revolutionaries: Finding alternatives to single-use products to reduce environmental footprint and waste.
- We Want Clean Air Everywhere: Advocating for clean cities and a carbon-free world.
“Convenience and personal control are the core themes connecting these trends in 2020,” says Gina Westbrook, director of consumer trends at Euromonitor International. “Consumers are putting themselves first as they look for ways to simplify their lives.”
Download Euromonitor International’s free report to discover the 10 trends that will influence consumer values and business strategies in 2020.
Time to close the TV/digital media spending gap
By GRANT LAPPING, Managing Director at DataCore Media
Up until a few years ago, marketers worked on the assumption that digital reached a small audience of high-income earners while television served the mass market. That picture has changed dramatically over the last five years, and the time has come for brands to rethink how and where they allocate their media budgets.
Let’s start with a quick look at the recent statistics. Though different researchers come up with slightly different figures, the more conservative sources estimate that Internet penetration in South Africa is around 54%. This is driven in part by the mobile revolution, with falling smartphone and data prices making the Internet more accessible to a mass market.
The ICASA State of IT report for 2019 reveals that smartphone penetration has doubled in the last two years and now sits at close to 82%. ICASA recorded around 65 million data subscriptions in 2018 – an impressive number for a country of 57 million, even when controlling for individuals with multiple subscriptions.
What’s more, Wi-Fi networks are starting to blanket previously excluded communities, with private sector players rolling out hotspots at taxi ranks, on buses, schools, malls and even spaza shops. Most South Africans today can get access to the Internet from a mobile device, their workplace or somewhere in their community.
SA spends more time online
The result is that people from all walks of life are spending more and more time online – more than half of the population spend a significant portion of the day on digital devices. According to Hootsuite, South Africans spend more time online than their counterparts in countries such as the US, Germany, UK, Singapore and China.
What makes this even more compelling is that digital is no longer as fragmented as it was 10 years ago. People are clustering together on a handful of platforms – 90% of Internet users use WhatsApp, 84% use YouTube and 82% are on Facebook. Many of the most popular channels share an owner – Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram, and Google owns YouTube.
This is not to say that other digital media outlets are not effective for a range of campaigns and audiences, but rather to point out marketers can today reach most of the population with one or two platforms.
The high level of concentration resembles the old days of TV where marketers could reach the entire audience on three channels – but with the important distinction that a brand can tailor its message to each person using a particular platform or service rather than broadcasting the same ad to everyone.
Using the behavioural data and algorithms that the digital platforms offer, brands can target people based on their interests at a moment in time. The brand can, for example, present the right message to a person shopping for a new car or a child-friendly hotel in Mauritius at the moment they will be receptive to it.
TV sells, but so does digital
Over time, a brand can create custom audiences based on their interactions with its content. It can define a clear funnel within a handful of channels, and then constantly target, measure and optimise to get the best results from its ad spend. TV, by contrast, can offer GRP data but brands are not sure which people watched the ad or how to continue to engage with them as they move through the sales funnel.
Nonetheless, many South African marketers still allocate far more budget to TV campaigns than to online channels. Ask them why and they will say that they sell products when they run ads on television. Yet few of them have experimented to see what might happen if they equalise TV and digital budgets.
According to Nielsen, South African brands spend R45 billion a year on advertising and sponsorships, with TV getting close to 57% of the share of spend. Nielsen campaign data from campaigns tracked across 17 top brands over three years found that digital advertising return on investment was R2,30 compared to TV at R1,30.
This is not to say that digital can replace television, but rather that it should play a bigger role in some marketing and advertising campaigns. There is no argument that TV is a great option for FMCG brands seeking reach and frequency for a mass market. But when it comes to products where the sales cycle is longer, digital and TV can work well together.
Scale and intimacy
In the instance of purchasing a car, for example, a consumer will do a lot of research between deciding to buy a new vehicle and concluding the purchase. Throughout the sales cycle – from purchase intent to brand awareness to researching car options to booking the test drive to ensuring post-purchase loyalty – digital is a powerful way of engaging the customer.
The ability to track a sale to its original media source is a huge advantage, especially when budgets are tight and there is a greater demand for accountability. Through digital channels, marketers can eliminate wastage on underperforming media channels, audiences and ad messages, although it’s important that the full attribution path is properly tracked and understood.
Digital channels today not only offer the ability to target, measure, personalise and optimise spending – they make it possible to reach nearly every customer segment from the same set of platforms. This blend of intimacy and scale is unique to digital – and it is a great reason for brands to look at upping their spending on digital channels.
Marketing and IT: The great divide
By PAULA SARTINI, founder and CEO of BrandQuantum
Business confidence across the country declined throughout 2019 on the back of the tough economic climate which is expected to continue in 2020. The need to win customers and gain their trust against increasing competition is a key challenge for most companies, as such, customer experience is growing in importance as a key differentiator for companies to attract and retain customers, particularly within a tough economy.
To meet customer expectations, IT needs to be included in the marketing department’s plans and aid in delivering the customer experience at every touchpoint along the customer journey. However, while there is much hype around the benefits of technology and marketing working together, there continues to be a great divide between these departments.
And yet when marketing and technology come together to achieve a common goal they can achieve great things and drive business success.
Customer experience melds marketing and technology
Customer experience has previously been the marketing department’s responsibility, however, new technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence can transform the delivery of customer experience. This creates the opportunity for the IT department and marketing department to work together to achieve a unified goal of delivering customer experiences that meet and exceed tech-savvy customer’s expectations.
Both departments offer a diverse range of strengths to organisations. Marketing departments bring a creative and customer focused approach, whilst IT provide both a technical and problem-solving perspective. At the same time, marketing is often seen to want to adopt the latest technologies while IT is focused on governance, security and enterprise architecture. Both of these are critical to the success of a company. As customers are starting to hold companies accountable for keeping their data secure, the role of IT and marketing need to align to meet customer expectations in terms of customer experience as well as in keeping their personal information secure from potential data breaches.
Surviving a recession with the help of technology
The role of technology continues to grow in importance across organisations of all sizes. However, while companies recognise the benefits that technology can bring to various departments, the organisation and the customer experience, in many instances, adoption of these technologies has been slow.
Yet, technology is a critical component to helping companies to overcome several business challenges including helping companies to overcome the impact of a recession. According to research findings published in Harvard Business Review, recessions can create performance gaps between companies, but investing in digital technology before a recession provides analytics and agile business practices to help companies better understand the threat they face and respond more quickly to market changes. Based on the findings companies that invested in technology outperformed those that did not during a recession.
There are several factors attributed to the role technology plays in helping companies overcome the impact of a recession. Firstly, technology provides access to data that gives companies the ability to make decisions to meet their customer’s needs. The technology solutions also provide companies with the flexibility they need to adapt to the environment and respond to their customers with tailored solutions. Technology also aids in cost-cutting which helps the company to save money when it matters the most.
Many of these benefits can spill over into marketing departments, for example, giving marketers access to the right data enables them to make decisions to meet their customer’s needs. They would also benefit from the flexibility that technology allows in adapting to the environment, helping them to develop or change campaigns according to the market.
However, in many instances, marketers have collected customer data for several years, but have not had access to the tools needed to extract and interpret this data. This is where marketing and IT should be working together more closely to improve marketing insights and close the loop on the customer experience.
Delivering the customer experience
The customer experience is a key focus for the marketing department. However, marketers are unable to deliver customer experiences in isolation. With tech-savvy customers, marketing departments are becoming more reliant on IT departments to develop technology solutions for customers to interact with the company at a time and on a platform that is convenient to them. This experience needs to align with the overall brand experience and requires insights from the marketing department to achieve this.
More broadly, marketers require the support of the entire organisation to meet customer expectations at every touchpoint across the customer journey. This means that the marketing department needs to implement technology solutions that help employees to deliver experiences aligned to the brand in every customer engagement.
According to a report from Forrester, businesses often deploy technologies that aren’t aligned to their business strategies and do not understand how these technologies affect customer journeys. Ultimately, the consumer experience strategy should be central to technology purchasing decisions. The marketing department needs to implement solutions that will help employees across the organisation to deliver consistent brand experiences in every customer interaction.
This will remove pressure on the marketing department to play the role of brand police, give marketers peace of mind that the correct information is being sent to customers and empower employees to meet customer expectations in every interaction. However, marketers also stand to benefit from implementing automation technologies to streamline their functions and help improve efficiencies.
Automating marketing functions
Marketers have a strategic role to play within organisations but are often chasing the next deadline or working on name tags and invitations for an upcoming event. These repetitive tasks can keep marketing departments bogged down in the finer detail and detract them focusing on the broader strategy of the department and the organisation.
In some instances, marketing departments have started implementing automation software that enables them to automate time-consuming repetitive tasks. By implementing this software marketing departments, which are usually made up of a small team of marketers, are freed up to focus on strategic elements of the business while delivering on the brand and marketingelements beautifully without investing a significant amount of time and effort on the delivery.
Marketers are already starting to recognise the value that automation software can bring to their department with the Digital Marketing Institute finding that 44% of marketing leaders believe that automation software will become more important in 2020.
While some strides have been made in terms of bridging the divide between the marketing and technology teams to meet customer’s expectations and deliver consistent customer experiences, in most cases locally marketing and IT continue to work in silos. However, globally technology and marketing departments are working together more closely and reaping the benefits of this relationship that has a direct impact of improving customer experiences and increasing company profits, helping them to adapt to a customer-centric environment and weather the storms of the tough economic climate.