TikTok removes 89m videos

TikTok has revealed that 89,132,938 videos were removed from its platform globally in the second half of 2020, for violating its Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. This represented less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok during that period.

The statistic is included in the video sharing platform’s fourth global transparency report covering the last six months of 2020. The report provides visibility into the volume and nature of content removed from the platform for violating Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

With a diverse global community fuelled by creative expression, says TikTok, it “remains committed to maintaining an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome to create videos, find a community they can relate with, and be entertained” .

The transparency report documents how TikTok responds to content violating its community guidelines, law enforcement requests for information, government requests for content removals, and copyrighted content take-down notices, “while promoting community well-being and maintaining the integrity of the platform”.

Other key insights from the report include:

92.4% of these videos were removed before a user reported them, 83.3% were removed before they received any views, and 93.5% were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

6,144,040 accounts were removed for violating our Community Guidelines.

9,499,881 spam accounts were removed, along with 5,225,800 spam videos posted by those accounts. TikTok prevented 173,246,894 accounts from being created through automated means.

3,501,477 ads were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines.

The report also includes information on the role TikTok is playing to counter COVID-19 misinformation, as well as efforts to help the community stay safe and informed on COVID-19 and vaccines. This includes:

TikTok COVID-19 information hub was viewed 2,625,049,193 times .

Banners directing viewers to the COVID-19 information hub were added to 3,065,213 videos.

Public service announcements (PSAs) on hashtags directing users to the WHO and local public health resources were viewed 38,010,670,666 times.

51,505 videos were removed for promoting COVID-19 misinformation. Of these videos, 86% were removed before they were reported, 87% were removed within 24 hours of being uploaded to TikTok, and 71% had zero views.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.tiktok.com/safety/resources/transparency-report-2020-2?lang=en&appLaunch=