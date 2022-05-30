Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is ready for takeoff

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is ready to take off in South Africa

Before we get into the specs, there’s something out-of-this-world about this particular Zenbook. It’s not a run-off-the-mill Zenbook.

In addition to being a Space Edition, this Zenbook sports the brand’s brilliant OLED panel. These displays look amazing with incredible contrast ratios and colours that pop. Because each pixel is self-illuminating, blacks are truly black in ways that other display technologies can only dream of doing. That’s not even touching on

Celebrate a legend

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Asus’s first laptop in space. While aboard Space Station Mir for 600 days in orbit, the P6300 performed its duties flawlessly. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401 modernises that legacy for a new age, meeting rigorous durability protocols. However, that’s not all this notebook has going for it.

Just like the Zenbook 14 OLED, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a vibrant, touch-enabled 2.8K OLED panel for its main display. The display features 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage with Pantone validated colour accuracy and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Ultra-vivid and ultra-accurate colour reproduction on its cinema-grade display makes it great for colour-critical work like photo and video editing, and watching movies is a joy. Its 16:10 aspect ratio is also great for productivity, and its NanoEdge design keeps the screen-to-body ratio high, too.

Built into the laptop’s lid is a secondary monochrome OLED display. Measuring 3.5”, the ZenVision OLED panel can display static text and graphic animations. Inspired by the portholes in Mir, the ZenVision display is a window into notifications, date and time, and battery level, which are all controlled through the MyAsus app. Business Card mode can show static text and graphics on the display instead of notifications, too.

Intel’s 12th generation Core H-series processors ensure great performance and battery life, all kept cool by dual-fan Asus IceCool thermal technology. The laptop has up to a Core i9-12900H with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. There’s also a maximum of 32GB LPDDR5 memory, a PCI Express 4.0 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Out of bounds

A space-themed notebook should be rugged enough to survive a trip into orbit, and this laptop does just that. This laptop has been torture tested to space-grade standards using the US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A for resistance to extreme vibration and temperatures ranging from -24° to 61° Celsius. In fact, the laptop can withstand extreme vibrations more than four times more powerful than those specified in the standard. Not only that, but the system meets the US Department of Defense’s MIL-STD 810G durability standards that include drop tests while the system is powered on and operating under extreme humidity and altitudes.

Zenbook 14X Space Edition’s aesthetic features space-themed design details on the lid and keyboard, including a wireframe rendering of Mir. Morse code messages integrated into the design spell out the Latin phrase Ad Astra Per Aspera, or “Through Hardships to the Stars.” The all-metal body is finished in Zero-G Titanium colour, which reflects the widespread use of titanium in spacecraft.

Whether you’re in a home office, on the road, or orbiting high above Earth, the Zenbook 14 OLED and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition have the power, speed, and extra features that you need to get work done. Beautiful OLED displays and the latest processor technology from Intel make a pairing that needs to be seen in person. Pre-orders are open on the Asus South Africa online store now.