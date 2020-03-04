Featured
The Commodore wants to lead SA into the future
A larger-than-life character who started coding at school wants to lead the artificial intelligence revolution, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
You can’t miss The Commodore. Dressed in black, from his hat to his shoes, he stands out in any crowd. But he is no fashion celebrity.
His real name is Tokologo Phetla, and he is a rare breed in South Africa: an entrepreneur in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
He has developed an artificial intelligence software system, which he named Christopher, in honour of the machine developed by legendary computer scientist Alan Turing during the Second World War to crack the German encryption machine, Enigma. Chistopher is the heart of a company called Christopher Africa, which helps brands grow through AI.
The Commodore as a character hasn’t been around for long, but its roots go back to when Tokologo was still in school, finding his way around computers.
“I was always interested in tech and I started teaching myself code when I was very young,” he says. “My first exposure to a computer was when I was seven years old and I started fiddling with it. As I went to high school, I heard this narrative that Africa is the dark continent, especially in history class, and I never liked it.
“I started looking into why it would be called the dark continent. It was mainly issues around no connectivity and no developing technologies. I decided that, well, I’m going to develop something that will be globally competitive and exportable.”
There was one problem: it was 2008, and he was only 14 at the time. But he was determined.
“I told myself, before I leave high school, I need to start this thing. Social media was on the rise, there was a major adoption of Facebook and all these platforms, and I saw there was a lot of content. I thought to myself, why not develop something that can analyse what these people are saying, because I never understood what they’re saying. There’s a buzz on social, but what are they doing on social media? So I started developing it, and I first trialled it on a girl I had a crush on, to check out her interests. I was only 16 at the time!”
At the time, it was a “mere” web-scraping tool, triggered by keywords. He was able to pick up the most common keywords associated with a profile, and get a clear picture of a person’s interests. He gradually added other features, like aggregating keywords and applying it to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
His big breakthrough came in 2011 when he won a United Nations competition and was incited to speak at the UN General Assembly. He spoke about technology in Africa but, more importantly, he met AI specialists who shared his world view.
He travelled to the USA several times, refining his knowledge of AI – and that was before he had even got to university in 2015. While studying, he barely attended classes, and worked full-time on his concept, continually getting feedback from his network of connections. The hard work paid off: he won a hackathon sponsored by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Science and Technology, and was awarded grant funding.
His first customer was also in government: the Department of Health, signed up at the end of 2017 for a “social listening” project, monitoring what the public was saying about hospitals. Next was local government and, finally, the first commercial brand, Debonairs. It brought him to the attention of Ken Varejes, founder and CEO of the Nfinity Media communications group.
Within a year of running that first project on hospitals, his business, now called Christopher Africa, was acquired by Nfinity. It now shares offices in Sandton with a group of equally cool media and marketing companies, like the Nfluential, AdColony and Whizzky.
The Commodore came later, inspired by the industrial titans who pioneered shipping, railways and oil in the United States. One of them, Cornelius Vanderbilt, known as The Commodore, was an inspiration for Tokologo.
“He was partly responsible for starting the American industrial era. So when I was when I was about to launch Christopher Africa, most of my friends saw me as a young South African who was launching a new industrial era, and they started calling me Commodore. It was just a joke. And then I went to Cape Town with two of my friends to reflect on how far we’ve come and what are we doing. We found this hate, and again we thought we were joking and said let’s see how it sticks, and it’s sticking!”
Read more about how The Commodore was born, on the next page.
Featured
Veeam goes for $5bn
Veeam Software, a leader in cloud data management, has been sold in a deal that values it at $5-billion. Insight Partners this week completed the acquisition first announced in January. Veeam reports more than $1-billion in annual sales and more than 365,000 customers worldwide. The deal is expected to drive accelerated growth in the U.S market for the company that founded in Russia. More recently, the company has been headquartered in Switzerland.
“Insight has been a trusted partner since 2013 when they made their first minority-stake investment in Veeam,” said Bill Largent, CEO at Veeam.” They are known for taking high-growth international companies and driving their success in the U.S. market, where they can add invaluable resources, support and expertise. Veeam is positioned extremely well in the market and Insight is the right partner to help us achieve the next level of growth for our Act II, evolution into Hybrid Cloud, and the right time starts today.”
In addition to enabling Veeam to accelerate its Act II – the next phase of its product development – the company will move the company’s headquarters to the U.S. from Switzerland and add strength and experience to its executive team. As part of the acquisition, the following appointments have been made:
- William H. Largent has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations.
- Danny Allan has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
- Gil Vega, previously Managing Director and CISO at CME Group, Inc. and the Associate Chief Information Officer & CISO for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
- Nick Ayers, of Ayers Neugebauer & Company, a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, joins Insight Partners Managing Directors Mike Triplett, Ryan Hinkle, and Ross Devor on the Veeam Board of Directors.
“Veeam has become the No. 1 market share leader in EMEA over the past decade, where approximately 50% of our current business comes from,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “With the Insight acquisition completed today and our recent release of the new Veeam Availability Suite v10 – the next generation of data protection – we have our sights set on extending that leadership position into the US, where we can leverage the growth opportunity for cloud data management in the enterprise.”
“The future of cloud computing is hybrid – where data is created, stored, managed, and replicated across platforms and environments,” said Crawford Del Prete, IDC president. “Veeam has consistently addressed the hard problems that customers have around next-generation data management. This is a significant transaction that provides the additional resources necessary for Veeam to address the needs of an increasingly diverse and complex customer landscape.”
For more information, visit www.veeam.com.
Competitions
New Bok coach to reveal technology game-changers
Fans have been invited to discover the future of SA rugby and technology at the Dell Tech Byte online event with new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Win a VIP invite)
New Springbok rugby coach Jacques Nienaber is set to lift the lid on his vision for South African rugby over the next few years – and how technology has helped the boks take their game to new heights.
Nienaber will join technology expert Nigel Moulton at a Dell Tech Byte online event on 12 March 2020, where he will talk through how technology improved the boks’ game, and what is next for the world champions.
When the Springboks emerged victorious at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, it was the culmination of years of effort and focus. The team also employed modern sports technologies, such as player performance analytics, to hone a winning team into its best shape.
Nienaber will offer insights into these technologies, and how they align with his vision. He will discuss both the national team, which is sponsored by Dell Technologies, as well as his ambitions for women’s rugby in South Africa.
Attendees interested in the broader impact of technology will hear from Nigel Moulton, Dell Technologies’ global chief technology officer (CTO). He frequently delivers keynote presentations on the impact of digital technology on human futures.
“We designed the Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event to reach a wide audience,” says Jason Jenkinson, country marketing manager at Dell Technologies SA. “Instead of limiting this to a physical showcase, we are creating a unique opportunity to meet the new Springbok rugby coach and learn more about where technology is headed on and off the field.
“Our global CTO will delve into the current state of digital transformation, the connected CEOs who are more in touch with their transformation efforts, and the growing relationship between the CIO and CEO.”
The online live event will be hosted by Dell Technologies South Africa MD Doug Woolley, and MCd by the well-known personality Aki Anastasiou.
“It’s been an amazing journey with the Springbok team so far, and we wanted to share some of that with the rest of the country,” says Jenkinson. “Where is SA rugby going and how is technology helping create more winners? Jacques Nienaber will share his vision for the team and the sport, and connect a few technology dots as well.
“Nigel Moulton will take us deeper into the practical side of the technology revolution, which will interest business leaders and decision-makers. This event is a great opportunity to see just how much technology influences everyone’s success.”
- The Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event will stream live on 12 March 2020. Access is free – viewers can register beforehand on the event website. Book your space now and prepare to discover the future of technology and South African rugby.
* Win an exclusive brunch, served as a snack box wherever you are, as part of the TechByte online event, designed by Dell Technologies to keep you at the forefront of digital transformation. Dell Technologies has given us the opportunity to invite 3 Gadget readers to be VIP virtual guests during the webinar. Retweet with comment/Quote Tweet a simple question we have posted on Twitter, with your answer in the comment, and tag @DellTechZA. The winners will receive a snack box filled with food, snacks and a drink to enjoy while watching the webinar.