SA cybersecurity ranking revealed
A new study of 60 countries shows that South Africa falls outside the top half of the worst-ranking nations, but ranks low in legislation. PAUL BISCHOFF reports for Comparitech.
With so much of our personal data stored online, cybersecurity is of the utmost importance.
So just where in the world are you cyber safe, if anywhere?
Last year, our study looked at 60 countries and found huge differences in a number of categories, from malware rates to cybersecurity-related legislation. In fact, not one country was “top of the class” across the board. All of the countries we analyzed needed some significant improvements.
So have things improved or are they getting worse?
We ranked these 60 countries from the least cyber safe to the most cyber safe based on seven criteria:
- The percentage of mobile devices infected with malware
- The percentage of computers infected with malware
- The number of financial malware attacks
- The percentage of all telnet attacks by originating country
- The percentage of users attacked by cryptominers
- The best-prepared countries for cyber attacks
- The countries with the most up-to-date cybersecurity legislation
We found most countries’ scores improved since last year. But due to greater cybersecurity efforts from the majority of countries, this means some of the best-performers from last year have dropped down the rankings. This includes the US, which has dropped from the fifth most cyber-secure country to the 17th.
We added 16 new countries to the study thanks to more data becoming available. This means countries are now ranked from one to 76 with one being the least cyber-secure country and 76 being the most cyber-secure country.
The Commodore wants to lead SA into the future
A larger-than-life character who started coding at school wants to lead the artificial intelligence revolution, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
You can’t miss The Commodore. Dressed in black, from his hat to his shoes, he stands out in any crowd. But he is no fashion celebrity.
His real name is Tokologo Phetla, and he is a rare breed in South Africa: an entrepreneur in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
He has developed an artificial intelligence software system, which he named Christopher, in honour of the machine developed by legendary computer scientist Alan Turing during the Second World War to crack the German encryption machine, Enigma. Chistopher is the heart of a company called Christopher Africa, which helps brands grow through AI.
The Commodore as a character hasn’t been around for long, but its roots go back to when Tokologo was still in school, finding his way around computers.
“I was always interested in tech and I started teaching myself code when I was very young,” he says. “My first exposure to a computer was when I was seven years old and I started fiddling with it. As I went to high school, I heard this narrative that Africa is the dark continent, especially in history class, and I never liked it.
“I started looking into why it would be called the dark continent. It was mainly issues around no connectivity and no developing technologies. I decided that, well, I’m going to develop something that will be globally competitive and exportable.”
There was one problem: it was 2008, and he was only 14 at the time. But he was determined.
“I told myself, before I leave high school, I need to start this thing. Social media was on the rise, there was a major adoption of Facebook and all these platforms, and I saw there was a lot of content. I thought to myself, why not develop something that can analyse what these people are saying, because I never understood what they’re saying. There’s a buzz on social, but what are they doing on social media? So I started developing it, and I first trialled it on a girl I had a crush on, to check out her interests. I was only 16 at the time!”
At the time, it was a “mere” web-scraping tool, triggered by keywords. He was able to pick up the most common keywords associated with a profile, and get a clear picture of a person’s interests. He gradually added other features, like aggregating keywords and applying it to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
His big breakthrough came in 2011 when he won a United Nations competition and was incited to speak at the UN General Assembly. He spoke about technology in Africa but, more importantly, he met AI specialists who shared his world view.
He travelled to the USA several times, refining his knowledge of AI – and that was before he had even got to university in 2015. While studying, he barely attended classes, and worked full-time on his concept, continually getting feedback from his network of connections. The hard work paid off: he won a hackathon sponsored by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Science and Technology, and was awarded grant funding.
His first customer was also in government: the Department of Health, signed up at the end of 2017 for a “social listening” project, monitoring what the public was saying about hospitals. Next was local government and, finally, the first commercial brand, Debonairs. It brought him to the attention of Ken Varejes, founder and CEO of the Nfinity Media communications group.
Within a year of running that first project on hospitals, his business, now called Christopher Africa, was acquired by Nfinity. It now shares offices in Sandton with a group of equally cool media and marketing companies, like the Nfluential, AdColony and Whizzky.
The Commodore came later, inspired by the industrial titans who pioneered shipping, railways and oil in the United States. One of them, Cornelius Vanderbilt, known as The Commodore, was an inspiration for Tokologo.
“He was partly responsible for starting the American industrial era. So when I was when I was about to launch Christopher Africa, most of my friends saw me as a young South African who was launching a new industrial era, and they started calling me Commodore. It was just a joke. And then I went to Cape Town with two of my friends to reflect on how far we’ve come and what are we doing. We found this hate, and again we thought we were joking and said let’s see how it sticks, and it’s sticking!”
Veeam goes for $5bn
Veeam Software, a leader in cloud data management, has been sold in a deal that values it at $5-billion. Insight Partners this week completed the acquisition first announced in January. Veeam reports more than $1-billion in annual sales and more than 365,000 customers worldwide. The deal is expected to drive accelerated growth in the U.S market for the company that founded in Russia. More recently, the company has been headquartered in Switzerland.
“Insight has been a trusted partner since 2013 when they made their first minority-stake investment in Veeam,” said Bill Largent, CEO at Veeam.” They are known for taking high-growth international companies and driving their success in the U.S. market, where they can add invaluable resources, support and expertise. Veeam is positioned extremely well in the market and Insight is the right partner to help us achieve the next level of growth for our Act II, evolution into Hybrid Cloud, and the right time starts today.”
In addition to enabling Veeam to accelerate its Act II – the next phase of its product development – the company will move the company’s headquarters to the U.S. from Switzerland and add strength and experience to its executive team. As part of the acquisition, the following appointments have been made:
- William H. Largent has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations.
- Danny Allan has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
- Gil Vega, previously Managing Director and CISO at CME Group, Inc. and the Associate Chief Information Officer & CISO for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
- Nick Ayers, of Ayers Neugebauer & Company, a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, joins Insight Partners Managing Directors Mike Triplett, Ryan Hinkle, and Ross Devor on the Veeam Board of Directors.
“Veeam has become the No. 1 market share leader in EMEA over the past decade, where approximately 50% of our current business comes from,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “With the Insight acquisition completed today and our recent release of the new Veeam Availability Suite v10 – the next generation of data protection – we have our sights set on extending that leadership position into the US, where we can leverage the growth opportunity for cloud data management in the enterprise.”
“The future of cloud computing is hybrid – where data is created, stored, managed, and replicated across platforms and environments,” said Crawford Del Prete, IDC president. “Veeam has consistently addressed the hard problems that customers have around next-generation data management. This is a significant transaction that provides the additional resources necessary for Veeam to address the needs of an increasingly diverse and complex customer landscape.”
For more information, visit www.veeam.com.