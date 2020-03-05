Featured
Coronavirus in Africa: Google reveals search trends
Coronavirus has not affected sub-Saharan Africa, aside from an isolated case in Nigeria involving someone who flew in from an affected area. However, with cases also reported in Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, search interest has been sparked across the region.
Google has reported the top questions Africans are asking on its search engine around Coronavirus in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The top ten questions in each of the three countries are:
Kenya:
- What causes Coronavirus?
- How is Coronavirus spread?
- Where did Coronavirus originate from?
- How long does Coronavirus take to kill?
- How did Coronavirus start?
- How is Coronavirus transmitted?
- How does Coronavirus kill?
- How to prevent Coronavirus?
- How to treat Coronavirus?
- How Coronavirus spreads?
Nigeria:
- What is Coronavirus?
- How to prevent Coronavirus?
- What causes Coronavirus?
- What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
- Is Coronavirus in Nigeria?
- How does Coronavirus spread?
- How did Coronavirus start?
- What is the cure for Coronavirus?
- How is Coronavirus contracted?
- Who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria?
South Africa:
- What is Coronavirus?
- What causes Coronavirus?
- How did Coronavirus start?
- How is Coronavirus spread?
- How to prevent Coronavirus?
- How many people have died from Coronavirus?
- Is the coronavirus in South Africa?
- What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
- Where is the Coronavirus?
- Where does the Coronavirus come from?
As the data shows, understanding the virus is more important to searchers in these countries than preventing it – but the latter question has shot up to number two in Nigeria – reflecting the changing search pattern when the virus becomes a more immediate reality.
Content boss reveals what Netflix wants from African creators
Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos tells BRYAN TURNER that the world’s interest has been piqued by African content on the platform
The South African Netflix Original series, Queen Sono, “perfectly represents” what Netflix is trying to achieve in storytelling, says the streaming giant’s chief content officer.
Ted Sarandos was in Johannesburg for the premiere of the series, which joins the locally acquired Shadow series and Catching Feelings movie on its growing roster of South African Originals.
“This is my first time on the continent so I’m obviously over the moon,” Sarandos told Gadget. “Particularly around Queen Sono, because it so perfectly represents what we’re trying to do, which is work with great local storytelling, tell stories from everywhere in the world to everywhere in the world. African shows are on the same par of storytelling as everything you’ll find on Netflix. The reception for Queen Sono, out of the gate, in the international community has been phenomenal. We’re just so thrilled we get to share it with the world.”
Sarandos is most well-known for using data and the associated algorithms at Netflix to predict what TV shows and movies viewers want to see, before they go out for production. He has led the first round of Netflix Original programming for popular shows like House of Cards.
He revealed Netflix’s plans of keeping the momentum of local originals going throughout Africa, to showcase African stories to the international market.
“What we want from Africa’s creators is African stories,” he said. “This year, we’re going to produce 130 seasons of local language series around the world. We have found in all those, the more authentically local the show is, the more likely that travels, so we definitely are not asking our creators to make something more accessible artificially.
“The thing that’s most accessible is authenticity. It’s always the first question I usually get in every country: how are we different than everyone else? What do we watch that no one else watches? I always find the most fascinating part is how similar we are, and how similar the stories are when you get down to the human experiences.”
Netflix has seen great success in other areas it has entered, after its success in the US.
“Under five years ago, we did our first local original show for the world in Mexico called Club de Cuervos,” said Sarandos. “Today, we have about 50 original shows in Mexico. And that’s series, film, documentaries, stand-up comedies. We want to expand across all areas of storytelling, including unscripted programming.”
The beauty of the service is its international appeal. Netflix doesn’t face the same licensing challenges as other broadcasters, because it is the creator and distributor of its content across 190 countries.
“What makes Africa so unique is that it has such a great storytelling culture to start with,” said Sarandos. “There is a great production infrastructure, great writers and creators already, who have been telling stories to local audiences. We’re not planting that seed; we’re just coming to the party. What we’re trying to do is to give them a larger platform to tell their stories on a grander scale.
Netflix also does not see itself as competition to local storytellers who already have their niche in producing stories in Africa.
“We want to make your favourite show and your favourite film, whatever that is,” said Sarandos. “We’ve been doing that and we’re doing that around the world and when we’re doing Africa as well. I don’t think it’s a matter of ‘they’re doing that so we had to do something different’ or ‘they’re doing that, so we’re trying to one-up’. We’re just here to tell great stories. I say this because we do this in entertainment capitals all over the world, whose bread and butter is making great local stories.
“Where we are different is: we have a platform to bring a global audience to those local stories.
“We have four original African projects that will be premiering in 2020, which is very ambitious for us right out of the gate. We typically put a toe in the water, and the reason we’re not doing that is that we are all in. You’ll see the scope and scale of the projects that we’re talking about in 2020.”
To read more about how African storytellers can pitch a concept to Netflix, click here.
How to pitch your stories to Netflix in Africa
Netflix’s manager of African Originals, Dorothy Ghettuba, tells BRYAN TURNER how storytellers can pitch their creations to the world’s biggest steaming platform
Think you’ve got what it takes to be a filmmaker or storyteller? Netflix Africa is open to your stories.
“We’re looking for exciting stories,” says Dorothy Ghettuba, manager of African Originals at Netflix. “People sometimes ask: are there specific things you’re looking for?
“We are passionate about creatives who are passionate about their stories. We want stories that people will watch and see themselves, stories that they’ll watch and enjoy. Those are the kinds of stories we’re looking for. We’ve always, for the longest time, had stories told from the outside in. Now we get the opportunity for African creators to tell their stories from the inside out.
“We’re looking for alternative narratives. In Africa, there are lots of stories to tell and we want a variety of stories and that’s why our stories are really different and that’s what you’re going to see. We’ll present different experiences, genres, drama, soapies. We want to see them all on Netflix.”
And then there are languages. In Queen Sono, the South African Netflix Original that debuted on the platform last Friday, close to a dozen languages can be heard, as characters talk in their own languages rather than the stilted English we have come to expect of foreign dialogue in Hollywood.
“We’re also welcoming African languages, and a great aspect about Netflix is you can have 26 languages to choose from when choosing from dubbed titles and then much more with subtitles,” says Ghettuba. “It’s vital to have as many people as possible to have access to these services, as well as balancing representation.”
She is one of the first Netflix employees to operate and manage Netflix Originals in Africa. She is precise about her responsibilities.
“My role is to find creatives who have got good stories,” says Ghettuba. “I’ll work with them to tell the stories. It’s all about creatives having the creative freedom to tell their stories, and we work together to find the best actors, the best actresses, and the best teams, because we really want African representation in the shows. Queen Sono is an example; it has an all-African cast, crew, and writers. It’s filmed at seven locations across Africa: Zanzibar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, to name a few. At Netflix, we encourage local by local, so the world can also watch it.”
Once a story is accepted, says Ghettuba, Netflix does its best to support everyone involved so that they make the best content they can.
“We’re going to see a multiplier effect when you see a certain number of people working on set. There’s caterers, make-up, fashion designers, and we’ll start to see this huge multiplier effect. Having sets that are well set up is something that contributes to making content better.”
Getting a story to Netflix is far easier than before, now that Ghettuba is here to hear them.
“It’s as simple as sending me an email. I’ll come to South Africa, exchange ideas and concepts, and we take it from there. We’ll also find talent at festivals and other spaces that are rich in creativity. So we’re trying to cover as many ways as possible for people to reach us.”