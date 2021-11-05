Telkom to roam on MTN

Telkom customers will now be able to roam on the MTN network, where Telkom is not available. As a result, they will now have access to three networks, since its roaming partnership with Vodacom will continue.

Telkom operates a network of approximately 6,900 base stations and continually expands this footprint. It entered into an agreement with Vodacom South Africa for 2G, 3G and 4G services in December 2018. In the latest agreement, effective from 1 November 2021, MTN South Africa has been added for the provision of 2G, 3G and 4G services.

According to Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer, this approach to network deployment allows Telkom to give customers the best coverage the country has to offer, whether on the Telkom network or through network partners.

“The access to MTN South Africa’s 2G, 3G and 4G network adds coverage while reducing Telkom’s overall roaming costs,” he says. “The addition of a second roaming partner is well within our current roaming spend.

“We remain on course with our plan to progressively reduce our roaming costs over time.”

Seamless handovers are an integral part of Telkom’s multi-partner approach, he says.

“Telkom customers will continue to enjoy a seamless handover of calls between Telkom and both roaming partners.”