Telkom launches entry-level fibre

Telkom has launched Easy Connect Fibre, an entry-level fibre solution for connectivity from home. Telkom Easy Connect Fibre is described as “an affordable end-to-end broadband service inclusive of fibre broadband access and uncapped internet”. It requires no router as an optical network unit with voice capability will be installed.

Telkom Easy Connect is a simple fibre connection that gives customers fast connectivity to suit their budgets. Ir is available in selected areas only, and potential customers must check the Telkom coverage map to see if they are eligible.

“The last couple of years have heightened the need for connectivity solutions for everyone and Telkom understands that there are different connectivity needs for different people,” says Makgosi Mabaso, managing executive for broadband solutions at Telkom. “Our aim is to give customers more connectivity options without breaking the budget.”

According to Telkom, Easy Web Connect Fibre offers the following:

Affordable internet access from your home

Fast and reliable fibre

Free installation and WIFI ONT (no router required) to which you can connect multiple devices

Customers can choose from 10/5Mbps @ R299 or 20/10Mbps @ R369 with the option to add a calling plan and email at a charge

The January Web Connect launch specials include:

3 Months Free Telkom One Amp trial

3 Months Free Telkom One for Mobile trial

Voice + CP @ R40

Free installation and Activation

1 month free on BB offer only

* For more information on the Telkom Easy Connect Fibre deals and other products, visit www.telkom.co.za, or follow Telkom on Twitter @TelkomZA