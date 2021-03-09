Telkom doubles fibre speeds

Openserve, Telkom’s network division, has doubled the speed of its fibre lines. During March 2021, existing Telkom internet fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers are receiving a free speed upgrade, in some instances to 2.5x times more speed. Others, who are already at the highest available speed, are being given a price decrease.

As a promotional offer, new customers are being offered 25/5Mbps uncapped fibre from R399 and 50Mbps at R699.

New FTTH Home Unlimited Bundles prices have been updated as below:

10/5Mbps moves to 25/5Mbps @ R399

10/10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps) @ R449

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R699

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R899

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1169

Customers on 200Mbps will get a discount on their bundle since they cannot have their speed bumped up and will now only pay R1169 instead of R1399.

Meanwhile, updated FTTH Home Unlimited Premium Bundles prices will be as follows:

10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps (2.5 times the speed) @ R699

20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R849

50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R1199

100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1399

Customers on 200Mbps will get a discount on their bundle since they cannot have their speed bumped up and will now only pay R1399 instead of R1599.

The price changes will be effected during the month of March.

Telkom has also extended the promotional offers on DSL Unlimited Home Lite (Pure Connect) Bundles with entry speed starting from up to 5Mbps from R199 for the first 6 months, thereafter R329 for the remainder of the contract term. Customers already on these offers will also benefit from the promotional prices:

10Mbps from R299 for the first 6 months, thereafter R599

20Mbps from R399 for the first 6 months, thereafter R699

40Mbps from R499 for the first 6 months, thereafter R899

Openserve has identified a base of existing DSL Customers on the Copper Connect offers that will qualify for a speed migration based on the network capability at no additional charge (note that this excludes customers on the DSL Pure Connect, DSL Unlimited Home Lite Bundles & DSL Unlimited Home Premium Bundles). The speed migration started from 1 March 2021 and identified customers will be communicated to as the services are upgraded

“Our mission is to make highspeed broadband accessible; and now more than ever, our customers need to be connected at home with reliable internet that delivers on speed at reasonable prices,” says Steven White, executive for product development and management at Telkom. “We started migrating our customers from legacy copper infrastructure a couple of months ago and as we innovate and improve our offering to bring our customers next-generation technology, fibre will become a part of our strategy to improve customers’ connectivity experience.”

Router and Installation are included in the bundles upon signing up a contract.

For more information about the Telkom fibre deals, visit www.telkom.co.za