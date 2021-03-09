National Geographic launches SA photo competition

National Geographic has announced the #ExploreWithNatGeo Photo Competition 2021, in partnership with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, and in collaboration with The Sunday Times. Themed Find the epic in every day, the competition invites South Africans to capture moments, experiences or aspects of everyday life around them, with entries open now until 3 April 2021.

All it takes is a new perspective to rediscover the space around us. Capturing these moments through a single image could lead to a share in prizes worth R 70 000. The first prize is a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G device plus accessories, with a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as the second and third prizes respectively. In addition, the finalist photos and the winning three, will be published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle and online at TimesLive.

To enter, fans must post their photo to Instagram, tagging @NatGeo_Africa @SamsungMobileSA, adding #ExploreWithNatGeo #GalaxyS21 and #withGalaxy hashtags.

Every week, ten photos will be selected by the judging panel which, together with an additional ten wildcard entries, will become the top fifty entrants. From this batch of photos, the top ten finalists will be selected by a panel that includes award-winning photographer and National Geographic explorer Gulshan Khan. The winner will be announced on Earth Day, 22 April 2021.

For the first time in South Africa, National Geographic is inviting amateur photographers to showcase their stories and perspectives through their lens, enabling local stories and experiences to be depicted using the photographic medium.

“Visual storytelling is at the heart of National Geographic and we receive hundreds of photographs from our followers on social media every year,” said Evert van der Veer, VP of media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Every picture tells a story, every day has an epic moment and we are excited to see what vibrant tales South Africans have to tell.”

“At Samsung, our goal is to help people ‘do what you can’t’,” said Cambridge Mokanyane, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa. “This exciting collaboration expands on this vision, by inspiring amateur photographers to showcase their creativity, and share their perspective on a country unlike any other. When innovating the camera for the Galaxy S21 Series 5G, we focused on this mission – empowering people to explore the world around them and create their own epic moments, through an advanced pro-grade camera system. We look forward to showcasing the immense talent waiting to be discovered” said Cambridge Mokanyane, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa.

Entries must meet the following criteria:

Entrants must be over the age of 16

Entrants may not be a professional photographer i.e., earn a living through photography

This competition is open to residents of South Africans Photos must be unedited except for colour grading (no CG techniques, super-imposing, etc.)

Photos must speak to the theme of showcasing the “Epic” in something seemingly ordinary and everyday

Competition terms and conditions are available at https://www.natgeotv.com/za/special/national-geographic-2021-south-african-photographic-competition