Tech tips for happy holidays

‘Tis the season for cheer and holiday gift-giving! We spend so much time making our gift list that it never crosses our minds what happens behind the scenes on our chosen e-commerce platform. There are many threats online during the holiday season and it’s very important to make sure that as you navigate shopping online, you are doing so safely.

Often, we get so excited about purchasing and opening a brand-new device that we forget how to make use of our old one. Have you thought about recycling your old version or extending the battery life of your current tech toy? We are here to guide you so you can revel in your holiday cheer.

First, Safe Shopping Online

The convenience of the internet continues to create new opportunities for online shopping through apps, microsites, etc. However, it’s also a time of year when experts see an uptick in cyberattacks. Businesses, and consequently shoppers, need to be aware that the weeks leading up to the holidays pose a large threat for ransomware attacks. At Dell Technologies, we provide our customers with a smooth journey through checkout that they can trust and believe in.

To help keep your information private, be vigilant and follow these tips to stay protected while shopping online:

Be sure to use a secure website by looking at the URL (https://).

Strive to use sites from reputable brands you know and trust.

Avoid making purchases on public computers and public Wi-Fi as they may contain malicious software and are not secured.

Ensure you have a strong password or passphrase, consisting of numbers, letters and special characters.

Never reuse or recycle passwords and use multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

Never click on suspicious links.

You Bought a New PC, Now What?

You successfully got through the online shopping experience for your new device, now what?

Data is often stored on the hard drive of your PC or computing device. So, when it’s time to make that holiday upgrade to the beautiful new system you’ve had your eye on, you’ll want to safely remove your personal files and information from your old device before disposing of it. For this, you have options. Some computers already have data removal software. For Dell computers, many models include the Dell Data Wipe feature built into the BIOS. Other brands may have similar software. If your computer does not have software to erase the hard drive, there is software you can purchase. One is Dell Migrate, a service that makes it easier to move important files from your old PC to your new Dell and can also help you remove all private information from the older device.

Once you have removed your files from the computer, what should you do with it? We see out-of-use devices as valuable resources that can go on to be refurbished, reused or recycled. We believe in cross-industry collaboration for sustainability by tapping into global supply chains and recycling the materials needed to produce our devices. This point aligns with our 2030 goal to reuse or recycle an equivalent product for each one sold.

The world is producing 50 million tonnes of e-waste alone annually – and at the current rate we will produce 120 million tonnes of e-waste annually by 2050. The Global E-Waste Statics Partnership says only 17.4% of e-waste was recycled in 2019 and according to the 2021 Circular Gap Report, only 8.6% of all the minerals, fossil fuels, metals and biomass that enter the economy each year get reused.

Dell believes in keeping materials in circulation and out of landfill, driving sustainability improvements across the globe. We believe it is our responsibility to protect and enrich our planet as much as possible. Working together to make sure we achieve this goal is vital to advancing sustainability, not only at Dell Technologies, but also across the tech industry.

Travelling with Your New Laptop? Tips to Extend Your Laptop Battery Life

Dell Technologies’ global landscape sometimes includes travelling near and far. Thanks to years of travelling, I understand the obstacles that come with technology on the road and the feeling when your battery life runs out along the way. Now that you have your new laptop up and running, let’s make sure the battery life will last as long as possible during your travels this holiday season. Here are a few quick tips to help conserve battery time:

Power off your device before placing it in a laptop bag or other enclosed area.

Always use the original AC adapter provided with the laptop. Do not use third-party AC adapters or batteries.

Reduce the brightness of the screen.

Reduce the amount of open software.

Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures. If the system is exposed to extreme cold or hot temperatures, allow it to reach normal temperature before use and before charging.

Visit Dell’s website for more tips to help extend the run time of your laptop battery, such as ensuring you don’t keep your devices plugged in at all times and looking for laptops that incorporate smart battery technology.