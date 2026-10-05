Geely Coolray: Compact car, big personality

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

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The Geely Coolray brings sporty styling and technology to a compact SUV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Compact SUVs can sometimes feel like sensible appliances on wheels, but the Geely Coolray has enough personality to make getting behind the wheel enjoyable.

It joins a fiercely competitive segment, but Geely has given it plenty of ammunition. It delivers sharp styling, a punchy turbocharged engine, a generous technology package and enough attitude to keep it from disappearing into the crowd.

Geely calls the philosophy behind the Coolray “Born to Battle”. That might sound dramatic for a compact SUV destined to spend plenty of time doing school runs, shopping trips and commuting, but the sporty character does come through when it is driven.

Its design features sharply sculpted bodywork, a muscular shoulder line and, on the Vanguard and Vertex derivatives, a contrasting two-tone roof and a slightly longer spoiler.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The front is dominated by a large vertical-slat grille, aerodynamic fins and sleek LED headlamps, while the rear gets twin-pod LED taillamps, a sculpted bumper and diffuser-style detailing.

The Coolray is powered across the range by a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine producing 128kW and 290Nm between 2,000 and 3,500rpm.

Power goes to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The combination works well, giving the Coolray brisk acceleration and smooth gear changes.

Numbers aside, I enjoyed the way the Coolray drives. It feels responsive without becoming jumpy and has enough power for easy overtaking. Around town it is manageable and comfortable, while the four driving modes, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive, allow it to alter its character.

Fuel consumption is claimed at 6.5 litres per 100 km.

At 4,380 mm long, 1,795mm wide and 1,609 mm high, the Coolray is compact enough for urban driving while retaining the practicality expected from an SUV. Ground clearance is 161mm and the wheelbase is 2,600mm.

Inside, technology takes centre stage.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A 14.6-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen dominates the dashboard, while an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster displays key driving information.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with Bluetooth and multiple USB ports. Depending on the derivative, the Coolray can also be fitted with wireless smartphone charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

The cabin seats five and offers 330 litres of luggage space, increasing to 1,054 litres with the rear seats folded.

That gives the Coolray enough practicality for everyday family duties, because even sporty-looking SUVs eventually have to accommodate shopping bags, school backpacks and whatever else ends up in the boot.

The higher-specification versions add some particularly useful technology.

Vanguard and Vertex models get a 540-degree panoramic camera system, which provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle and is handy when parking.

The flagship Vertex also gets a Level 1 advanced driver assistance package comprising Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent High Beam Control and Traffic Jam Assist.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety equipment across the range includes ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and ISOFIX mounting points.

Vanguard and Vertex models receive six airbags, while the body structure makes extensive use of high-strength steel.

For me, the biggest appeal is the driving experience. It is a very pleasant vehicle to drive, with enough performance to make the journey enjoyable.

*Pricing for the Geely Coolray three derivatives:

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Nova – R369 900

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vanguard – R399 900

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vertex – R429 900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.