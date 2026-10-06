Jetour T2 i-DM: A talking point with total strangers

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour has made a strong impression in South Africa since entering the market two years ago, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The latest Jetour model, the T2 i-DM, combines petrol-electric power and does not blend into the ‘carscape’ landscape, thanks to its very own attractive SUV appearance.

I have spent some time behind the wheel of the new Jetour T2, and it is a genuine pleasure to drive. It has the kind of easy-going character that made me want to take the long way home.

It also appears to have a knack for attracting attention. The number of people who stopped me to ask about the T2 while I was in a parking garage was almost amusing. I was beginning to wonder whether I should start carrying a stack of brochures. This happened often enough to become part of the experience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the heart of the T2 i-DM is a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining petrol and electric power, with a combined output of up to 265 kW.

The system has been designed to work across a variety of driving situations, from the daily commute to longer road trips. For shorter journeys, the T2 can operate using electric power, while the petrol engine provides additional range when the journey gets longer.

Jetour claims a combined driving range of more than 1,200 km, giving the T2 plenty of touring ability without requiring regular stops at a fuel station.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Fuel consumption is claimed from as little as 1.1 L/100 km under test conditions. Naturally, real-world consumption will depend on how the vehicle is driven and how frequently the battery is charged, but the potential for reducing fuel use on everyday journeys is one of the main attractions of the system.

Charging is also designed to be reasonably painless. DC fast charging can take the battery from 30% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

The switch to plug-in hybrid power has not changed the T2’s distinctive personality. It retains its boxy, upright design and rugged SUV appearance, with signature lighting, large wheels and a panoramic glass sunroof adding to the look.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The T2 has always had plenty of road presence, and the i-DM version does not look like an eco-mobile wearing an adventure costume. It still has the chunky proportions that make it easy to pick out in a crowded car park.

The cabin continues the technology theme with large dual screens dominating the dashboard, along with connectivity features, wireless charging and ambient lighting. An upgraded audio system and infotainment features add to the mix, while an intelligent energy-management system balances petrol and electric power.

Significantly,the technology does not make the T2 feel complicated to drive. From behind the wheel, everything feels natural.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The electric assistance also suits the character of the vehicle. Power delivery is smooth, and the T2 feels relaxed around town, while having enough performance available when needed. The T2 i-DM offers the opportunity to use electricity for those everyday trips while retaining the flexibility needed for longer adventures.

The T2 is comfortable, distinctive and a pleasure to drive. And then there is that attention factor. I have driven plenty of vehicles that attract a second glance, but having people stop me in a parking garage to ask about the T2 was something else entirely.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Perhaps that is the best indication of what makes the T2 i-DM interesting. It combines modern plug-in hybrid technology with a design that still looks like it would be quite happy disappearing down a dirt road.

*Pricing for the Jetour T2 i-DM starts at R779,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.