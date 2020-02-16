Featured
Stories can cut VR sickness
A storyline with emotionally evocative details can reduce virtual reality cybersickness for some people, according to a new study.
Researchers from the University of Waterloo found that storylines that provide context and details can help users feel immersed in VR experiences and can reduce feelings of nausea, disorientation and eye strain, depending on a user’s gaming experience.
“We found that people who had little to no experience playing video games had reduced cybersickness if they received this enhanced narrative, but regular video gamers did not need it because they were not predisposed to feeling symptoms,” said Séamas Weech, a postdoctoral fellow in Kinesiology and a member of Waterloo’s Games Institute. “What that tells us is that the actual design of the VR simulation’s storyline itself can reduce the negative impact some people experience with VR technology.”
The researchers recruited 42 participants from the University, then 156 at a new media technology exhibition in Kitchener, Ontario, and had them experience virtual reality. Before entering the simulation, the participants listened to a story about what they were about to experience, but half were given bare-bones details, and the other half were given an enhanced narrative, which included emotionally evocative details.
All participants who heard the enhanced story reported significantly more “presence” in VR – the feeling of being there – but only the non-gamers experienced reduced cybersickness.
“People with little gaming experience are highly sensitive to conflicts between VR technology and the information they are taking in,” said Michael Barnett-Cowan, a Kinesiology professor and member of the Games Institute. “Enriched narratives seem to enhance presence and reduce cybersickness due to the decreased focus on problems with the multiple inputs to their senses.”
“What’s really striking is that we saw the benefits of enriched narratives across a sample of people from 8 to 60 years of age. This brings us closer to an inclusive way to enhance experiences in virtual reality through game design,” said Sophie Kenny, a postdoctoral researcher at the Games Institute.
Weech, Kenny, and Barnett-Cowan conducted the study with graduate student Markus Lenizky (Kinesiology). The study appears in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies.
Featured
iPhone 11 boosted used 7 and X
Ahead of Mobile World Congress, B-Stock unveils its mobile digest trade-in and used pricing report and shares its insight into how upcoming technologies such as 5G will affect the mobile secondary market.
The iPhone 11 launch in September had a massive impact on the secondary market for mobile phones, reports B-Stock, the world’s largest B2B marketplace for trade-in and overstock mobile phones.
It confirms rapid growth of the secondary mobile market, currently worth $25 billion, driven by growing consumer demand for used mobile devices. The secondary mobile market is expected to reach a value of $39 billion by 2025 as trade-in rates rise and new technologies emerge. In the process, more carriers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are pushing devices to secondary sales channels.
The latest data released by B-Stock shows the impact the iPhone 11 launch had on the secondary market:
- Demand for the iPhone 7 spiked; there was a 90% increase in units sold leading up to the launch and it was the most purchased used model
- Following the iPhone 11 release, the iPhone X became the most popular used model
- At six weeks post-launch the iPhone 11 was already hitting return counters and selling into the secondary market
- Used pricing for the iPhone XS and XS Max was weak leading up to and following the iPhone 11 launch: the XS and XS Max sold for 39% and 44% of their retail price respectively compared to 52% for previous generation iPhone models at 14 months after release
On this last point, Sean Cleland, VP of Mobile for B-Stock, explains: “The release of the lower-priced iPhone 11 was most likely the reason behind the weak XS and XS Max performance: the $699 model was well received across the world, particularly in China.”
It is not only new devices that are driving the secondary market but also emerging technologies. The next 12-18 months will see an increase in 5G phones entering the primary market bumping 4G phones out of the market. Despite the lag in mobile phone sales in the past few years, 5G promises to drag consumers out of their buying snooze, and with every upgrade, there will most likely be a trade-in.
“Retailers have to be prepared to take in old devices with the same velocity at which they put new 5G devices on the shelves,” added Cleland. “Having a risk-adverse, high-recovery plan in place to handle all the trade-in phones will be essential; this includes leveraging buyback, refurbishment and resale programmes.”
As new models and technologies launch and trade-ins of older phones rise, a majority of devices will be pushed to secondary channels, like the one provided by B-Stock. Currently, throughout B-Stock’s network, millions of devices and accessories are sold annually, across a huge number of models, carriers, conditions and Stock Keeping Units (SKUs).
Featured
Google backs child safety in Africa
Google has announced a $1M pan-African Google.org fund to support innovative ideas around privacy, trust and safety for families online across sub-Saharan Africa. It also launched a child online safety programme, Be Internet Awesome, in South Africa, the Netherlands and Nigeria on Wednesday, which marked Safer Internet Day around the world.
Be Internet Awesome seeks to help minors explore the internet safely and confidently, while the Google.org grant will provide funding to help develop further programmes that aim to do this for children and their families. Funding applications will be requested through an open call and the fund will be administered by a partner in South Africa.
“Google is committed to a safe internet for children,” says Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, head of public policy and government relations at Google Africa. “We are also passionate about the empowerment of organisations who share this commitment. The fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon.
“In addition to Family Link, which allows parents to help their families develop healthy digital habits, we also launched Password Checkup, exactly one year ago, to empower users to check and strengthen online security settings for their Google Accounts.”
Be Internet Awesome teaches kids important skills for surfing the internet, like how to recognise potential online scams, using the internet securely and safeguarding valuable information, how to identify and refrain from cyberbullying, as well as what to do when coming across questionable content on the internet.
“Children are being exposed to the internet at their most vulnerable age so it’s important for us, at Google, to ensure that they do so as safely as possible,” says Mgwili-Sibanda. “At the same time, teachers and parents can use these resources in order to support and guide children as they navigate the Web.”
Google has worked hand-in-hand with the South African Film and Publications Board (FPB) as a key policy partner in implementing the programme locally.
Abongile Mashele, acting CEO of the FPB, says: “The FPB has a responsibility to protect children from exposure to harmful content, thus the organisation needs to play a leading role in creating awareness around the dangers of the internet, as much as it is incumbent on us to also encourage the use of the digital space as an empowering tool.”