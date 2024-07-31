Startup Accelerator Africa names 8th cohort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ten startups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa have been selected from nearly 1,000 applications for the Google programme.

Google has announced the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme, which includes South African startup Fixxr, mobile mechanics who service cars at homes and offices.

This year’s cohort features ten innovative startups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, selected from nearly 1,000 applications.

Startups play a pivotal role in driving economic development and technological innovation in Africa, says Google. By addressing local challenges with tailored solutions, these startups are not only creating jobs but also enhancing the quality of life across the continent. Despite the current “funding winter” in Sub-Saharan Africa, where investment flows have slowed, the resilience and ingenuity of African entrepreneurs continue to be recognised.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. These startups have collectively raised over $263-million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the programme’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape. This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

“These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startups programmes for Google in Africa. “We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

Class 8 of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa comprises:

From 29 July to 20 September 2024, these ten startups are participating in a structured programme designed to support their growth. They will receive direct access to the expertise of Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path. They will engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills. The programme will also prepare them to secure follow-on funding from Google’s global network of investors.