‘Starfield’ launches on PlayStation with new systems

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The sci-fi game combines space exploration and ship-based combat, alongside years of updates.

Starfield, a space-exploration game set across an interstellar frontier, launches on PlayStation 5 today (7 April 2026).

Set in the year 2330, the story follows humanity’s expansion beyond the solar system, with new planets settled and a spacefaring civilisation established. Players can take on the role of Constellation explorers, navigating a vast universe in search of rare artefacts.

Starfield, which released in 2023 for Xbox and PC, is developed by Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim). The title has received mixed-to-positive feedback since launch, with praise for scale and exploration, while criticism has focused on repetitive systems and limited space travel. The PlayStation 5 release includes two years of updates, adding improvements such as enhanced surface maps, the REV-8 land vehicle, and expanded features like Creations.

The latest version launches alongside an update called Free Lanes, which aims to resolve key concerns by overhauling interplanetary flight, introducing new encounters, and deepening core gameplay systems. The PlayStation 5 game includes DualSense support, with adaptive triggers for different weapons, light bar indicators reflecting player and ship status, and touchpad shortcuts for navigation and tools.

Players can create and customise their own character, choosing backgrounds and traits that shape how the journey unfolds across the Settled Systems. Exploration spans more than 1,000 planets, from populated cities to hostile environments, with quests, factions, and characters encountered along the way. Spaceflight extends beyond travel, allowing players to pilot and customise ships, manage crews, engage in combat, and board enemy vessels.

Resource gathering and crafting play a central role, with materials used to build outposts, manufacture equipment, and unlock new research. Combat systems support multiple playstyles, from ranged weapons to zero-gravity encounters, with mobility enhanced through boost packs.

Where to play Starfield

Starfield is available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.