Spring time is boat time in tech

Spring time is tech time for the boating industry in South Africa as the Boatica Cape Town 2024 expo highlights South Africa’s innovative boatbuilding technologies.

The industry is the heart of the rapidly growing ocean sports economy, and the exhibition underscores South Africa’s flourishing “blue economy”. Boatica Cape Town will take place in the V&A Waterfront from 25 to 27 October 2024.

The South African boatbuilding industry has expanded by over 17% per annum since Covid-19, generating an estimated R3.2-billion annually. In parallel, the ocean sports economy contributes an additional R2 =-billion per year.

Celebration of the blue economy

Boatica Cape Town 2024 attracts significant local and international tourism while engaging a wide South African audience. This year’s event will feature an immersive experience for attendees.

Visitors can take part in a variety of on-the-water activities, including dragon boat racing, water sports demonstrations, the Great Optimist Race, and experiences through South African Sailing (SAS).

A wide range of exhibitors will participate, from well-known favourites to first-time participants. Highlights include large vessels from Boating World and Ocean Princess, as well as smaller powerboats from brands such as Yamaha, Rutherford Marine/Mercury, and UX Marine.

New exhibitors

This year marks the debut of Southern Wind Shipyard, one of South Africa’s premier boatbuilders, renowned for their luxury monohulls designed for the European market.

In partnership with the City of Cape Town through a three-year collaboration, the event goes beyond a typical boat show. It opens with Trade Day on Friday, 25 October, providing an opportunity for sector stakeholders and media to network with key players in the boatbuilding industry.