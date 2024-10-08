Airbnb chases Govt plan to register hosts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New research shows little correlation between tourist use of Airbnb’s and rising rents in Cape Town.

Airbnb has formally asked the South African government to accelerate the roll-out of a planned national host registration system – partly to prove it is not responsible for rising rent costs.

The system would give authorities better visibility of hosting activity in their area and inform additional measures where needed. And, Airbnb hopes, show that there is little to no correlation between Airbnbs and rising rents in Cape Town.

The call comes as new research from Airbnb analyses the impact of short-term rentals on Cape Town’s economy and housing market and shows there is little to no correlation between Airbnbs and rising rents.

Dedicated listings on Airbnb, in other words homes that are shared more than the typical listing, accounted for less than 0.9% of all formal housing units in the city, which is less than 1.5% of the number of additional housing units needed to meet growing housing demand over the next four years.

The analysis on the impacts of hosting also shows that stays on Airbnb contributed an estimated R14.4-billion to GDP and supported 42,000 jobs in Cape Town in 2023 alone. Survey data from hosts also shows that for around half, hosting is an economic lifeline that helps them afford their homes.

Following these findings, Airbnb has written to the South African government with a call to accelerate the introduction of a national registration system for South Africa. Airbnb’s letter recommends a national host registration system to boost transparency on hosting activity and help ensure that Cape Town and other cities are equipped to introduce additional targeted rules based on clear evidence, if needed.

“Hosting on Airbnb provides much needed income to families in South Africa and supports thousands of jobs across the wider economy,” says Velma Corcoran, Airbnb regional lead for Middle East and Africa. “As short-term rentals play an increasing role in South Africa’s tourism economy, we are calling on the government to accelerate the introduction of a national registration system that gives authorities better visibility of hosting activity in their area.

“Data from a register of hosts can then inform targeted and proportionate steps to regulate activity, where there is a clear need. We look forward to continuing our positive work with authorities in South Africa.”

The report found:

In 2023, hosts on Airbnb welcomed more than 700,000 guests arrivals to Cape Town who contributed an estimated R14.4-billion annually to GDP2, including: 42,000 jobs supported R7-billion in labour income



Dedicated listings in Cape Town represent just 0.9% of all formal housing units — less than 1 in 100 — in the city. This represents less than 1.5% of the number of additional housing units needed to meet growing housing demand over the next four years.



In the four years from January 2020 to January 2024, the total number of active stayed listings in Cape Town did not increase significantly. However, rents continued to climb, implying there is little to no correlation between Airbnbs and rising rents.

If Airbnb listings booked for more than 90 nights per year were suddenly added to long-term rental supply (an unrealistic assumption), it would lead to an average reduction in rent of only R69 per month.

In total, hosts in Cape Town earned nearly R2.5-billion in 2023. In Cape Town, a typical listing is rented for 38 nights a year with a typical host earning R74,000 in the year. Eliminating the revenue earned through Airbnb would be a major economic blow to these hosts, in some cases undermining their ability to afford to live in the area.

Almost half of hosts say that the extra income from hosting helps them: Afford their homes (48%) Afford the rising cost of living (50%)



Almost half (47%) say the current economic climate is driving them to host more.