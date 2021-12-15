SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off get a boost in SA

Africa’s leading mobile games publisher Carry1st has partnered with Tilting Point and Nickelodeon to bring Bikini Bottom’s famed Krabby Patty to Africa with their latest release of the mobile game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, available on Google Play and the App Store.



At the time of its initial global launch in 2019, the mobile game already had 17 million players pre-registered to play, the strongest pre-registration performance of any Nickelodeon game ever. Since then, it has been downloaded 44 million times and has gone on to win the Players’ Choice award at the 2021 Mobile Games Awards.



“We’re excited to bring SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off to Africa through our partnership with Tilting Point and Nickelodeon,” says Carry1st co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker. “SpongeBob SquarePants is incredibly popular in Africa, and we can’t wait to share the game with its many fans. We look forward to connecting our users with even more titles and iconic franchises in the future.”



Unleash your culinary genius



With the game, you get to join SpongeBob SquarePants on a hilarious culinary adventure through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom! The game allows you to build your kitchen and set up your restaurant as you race against the clock to serve delicious food.



And the best part? You won’t be limited to the Krusty Krab. If you’re up for the challenge, you can take on steaks and ribs in Sandy’s Treedome, hot dogs in Weenie Hut Jr’s, and even more in the other restaurants and kitchens under the sea.



Do you have what it takes to create the best Krabby Patty-inspired burger in Africa?



To celebrate the release, Carry1st is challenging YOU to create a burger recipe inspired by the Krabby Patty.



If you want to get involved, all you need to do is cook up your recipe, then upload your creation onto social media using the hashtag #KrustyCookOff and #SBKCOAfrica.



To get into the spirit of things, download the free-to-play game and unleash your inner fry cook. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is available on mobile for iOS and Android. PC players can also play the game on the Microsoft Store.



How you could win your share of Carry1st vouchers and Krusty Cook-off Gems



In South Africa, celebrity chef Zola Nene and gaming influencer Grant Hinds launched the online competition with the first-ever Krabby Patty-inspired burgers in Africa. Follow Zola Nene (@zola_nene) and Grant Hinds (@granthinds) on Instagram to learn more about how to enter and stand a chance to win prizes, including gaming and lifestyle vouchers from Roblox, Uber Eats, PlayStation, Showmax, Xbox and Amazon.



Then follow Grants Hinds on Twitch and watch his livestream to learn more about the game and how you can win a R1000 gaming top-Up voucher (Roblox and Call of Duty) available via the Carry1st Shop.



The biggest deals for gamers in Africa.



Carry1st plans to end the year with its biggest deals ever, giving African consumers a chance to indulge in content and games from Amazon, Twitch, Spotify, Xbox, and Google PlayStore.

Share Print

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Telegram

WhatsApp

