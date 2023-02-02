Spatial audio comes to Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The streaming giant has announced new features at no additional cost for members on its Premium plan.

Regardless of the device you use to watch streaming video, an entirely new experience is about to arrive. Netflix has unleashed “spatial audio”, a sound technology that brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience to any device, with no additional equipment required.

It is now available on more than 700 of the service’s most watched titles, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.

Netflix’s Premium plan already offers 4K HDR video resolution without ads, and the ability to watch and download series and films on four supported devices at a time. Now, Netflix spatial audio offers the highest quality sound experience available in streaming, whether users are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a phone or tablet.

To hear the difference yourself, watch this short video: Introducing Netflix Spatial Audio.

If you’re a Netflix Premium subscriber, log into your Netflix account and look for a new spatial audio badge on shows and movies. To see the full list of titles with spatial audio, type “spatial audio” into the search bar on Netflix.

Netflix said it will also be adding spatial audio to popular new titles as they’re released, including You, Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Tour de France. Meanwhile, says Rishu Arora, Netflix director of product management, “With people more connected than ever through multiple devices, we’ve learned through research that members would like the option to download Netflix series and films to watch offline on more devices, particularly as they travel and switch between devices. That’s why we’re increasing the number of download devices from four to six for premium members, so you can watch Netflix on your devices — anytime, anywhere.”

