Namibia to get Space Port

The Namibia Infrastructure Development and Investment Fund has given the green light for the project.

A Namibia Space Port is expected to provide Ground Gateway Terminal Hosting and Earth Observation Downlink Services, along with tracking, telemetry, and control (TT&C) for global satellite operations.

As such, the Space Port will become a crucial part of the African network of TT&C stations that monitor and control satellites in orbit over the continent, bolstering communication networks worldwide.

Eos Capital, managers of the Namibia Infrastructure Development and Investment Fund (NIDIF) have given the green light for the Namibia Space Port project, to be spearheaded by Q-KON Namibia.

“The Namibia Space Port represents a monumental stride towards harnessing the vast potential of space technology for the growth of Namibia and Africa’s communication capabilities,” said Emma Theofelus, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology.

She added that this project was an important one for Namibia’s National Space Science and Technology Policy that was launched in June 2021.

“The project shows Namibia’s commitment to space exploration, innovation, and sustainable development. With a strategic focus on collaboration, capacity building, and technological advancement, the Namibia Space Port will make our country a worthy player in the African space arena.”

Frederico Van Wyk, chief investment officer of Eos Capital, said that the greenlighting of the Namibia Space Port project underscored a commitment to advancing digital inclusion and connectivity to all corners of the country, fostering economic growth and innovation in Namibia. The investment forms part of NIDIF’s larger ICT sector play in Namibia.

Q-KON Namibia, a licensed satellite service provider, is set to become a significant player in the rapidly growing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) industry as a result of the project. The LEO industry currently has 36 projects underway, with a planned launch of 63,418 satellites.

The project will also serve as an important hub for satellite communication networks, offering ground infrastructure and cutting-edge services to global satellite operators. Initially it will provide select services including:

Ground Gateway Terminal Hosting: It will offer essential infrastructure for hosting LEO constellation Ground Gateway Terminals like providing the land for the antenna farm, civil works, fibre connectivity and power, as well as facilities monitoring, equipment hosting, infrastructure services and on-demand first line support services.

Earth Observation Downlink Services: The project will enable orbiting satellites to download vital data and images, advancing earth observation capabilities and scientific research. High-resolution images from satellites will be made available to schools and universities, offering a valuable resource for educational purposes. For instance, students can analyse changes in land use, monitor deforestation, or track the effects of climate change on various ecosystems.