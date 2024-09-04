Solar waste crisis looms

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In a race against the clock to avoid complete grid collapse, South Africa is experiencing a dramatic surge in solar energy adoption.

While only 4% of homes had solar panels in November 2023, the market has experienced explosive growth. Fuelled by a staggering 184% increase in renewable energy equipment imports just in the second quarter of 2023, South Africa is scrambling to harness the power of the sun, but this rapid shift presents a unique challenge: ensuring a sustainable solar future while the nation teeters on the brink of an energy crisis.

Shining a Light on Solar Waste

A recent webinar by the Sustainable Recycling Industries (SRI) tackled a hidden danger behind South Africa’s booming solar energy use. With tonnes of solar panels being imported, experts warn of a future wave of hazardous waste. The problem? South Africa lacks proper systems to reuse, recycle, or even dispose of these panels responsibly.

The webinar aimed to shed light on critical topics such as:

Recycling practices

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations

Solar photovoltaic (PV) module reuse opportunities

The management of solar PV waste in different contexts

South Africa's Solar Future Hinges on Responsible Recycling and Reuse Strategies



South African recycler Steffen Schroeder of Reclite painted a concerning picture of the current state of solar panel recycling in the country. His presentation highlighted a critical issue: the prevalence of the “strip and dump” method. This approach focuses on recovering just a few valuable materials, like aluminium and copper, while leaving the rest, including potentially hazardous components, to be improperly discarded in landfills or unmanaged areas.

Schroeder emphasised the urgent need for a reality check on existing waste management practices to ensure a more sustainable solar future for South Africa.

3 possible waste management solutions:

1. Sustainable solutions are available: Exploring recycling and reuse practices can not only create sustainable livelihoods but also minimise waste.

2. Tapping into new resources: Recovering rare materials like silicon from used panels opens up new markets and reduces reliance on current monopolies.

3. Design for future: “Design for recycling” should be a priority. Manufacturers need to consider environmentally friendly materials, processes, and end-of-life plans for solar panels from the very beginning.

From Greenwashing to Green Action

The webinar delved into Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations within the solar value chain, presented by Shramana Dey, project manager at Sustainability India. ESG goes beyond just profits, focusing on a company’s broader impact. As the world grapples with social and environmental challenges, responsible businesses are increasingly valued by investors and the global community.

However, measuring sustainability can be complex, and Dey cautioned against “greenwashing,” where companies exaggerate their environmental benefits.

“True sustainability requires accurate reporting that reflects a company’s real impact,” she said. It’s important to avoid practices such as vague claims, lack of third-party certifications, focus on a single positive aspect, hidden trade-offs, misleading labels, short-term solutions, and inconsistent practices.

Aysha Lotter, a mineral and environmental law expert and spokesperson for WEEE are SA, emphasised the importance of reuse in a circular economy. She referenced research by Nicole Crozier, a leading solar energy researcher in South Africa. The age-old idiom of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ (and in that order) remains true. Traditional recycling can be expensive and result in material loss.

“Dr Crozier’s research underscores the critical role of reuse in maximising the value of solar panels and minimising waste,” said Lotter.

The webinar emphasised the need for robust policy frameworks and industry collaboration to ensure a sustainable solar future in South Africa.

Key policy areas highlighted in the webinar include:

Strengthening Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR): Both Schroeder and Crozier emphasised the importance of enforcing existing EPR regulations for solar panels. However, challenges remain, such as the lack of specific PV targets. Collaboration between policymakers and industry is crucial to developing effective targets and ensuring compliance.

Learning from International Experiences: Kishore Ganesan’s presentation on India’s solar waste management challenges offered valuable insights for South Africa. Parallels include the reliance on imported panels and the presence of an informal sector. Learning from India’s experiences can help South Africa develop effective solutions.

The webinar also explored other avenues for promoting sustainability, such as:

Innovative Business Models: New business models that incentivise reuse and responsible recycling are essential.

Repairable Solar Panels: Designing solar panels for repairability can extend their lifespan and reduce waste.

By prioritising these areas, South Africa can ensure that its burgeoning solar energy sector is truly sustainable for generations to come.

WEEE are SA is urging stakeholders to prioritise sustainable practices throughout the solar value chain.

“The rapid growth of the solar energy sector is fantastic news for South Africa’s energy security,” said Lotter. “However, we must ensure this progress is sustainable. Solar panels don’t last forever, and improper disposal of end-of-life panels poses a significant environmental and health threat.”