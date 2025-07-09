Qrent calls for shorter IT lifecycles

Photo courtesy Qrent.

Companies aiming to meet 2030 sustainability targets may be undermining their efforts by extending the lifespan of IT equipment. According to Qrent, delaying device refresh cycles increases energy use, carbon emissions, and electronic waste.

The company says these issues can be addressed immediately with refurbished laptops and desktops.

“By leasing and redeploying refurbished IT hardware, our clients can immediately report on reduced emissions and resource savings – instead of deferring impact until equipment end‑of‑life in five or more years,” says Qrent managing executive Kwirirai Rukowo.

“Through our partnership with Circular Computing, we issue clients with certified environmental‑impact certificates that quantify four key pillars of benefit (carbon avoided, water saved, landfill waste prevented, and critical‑minerals conserved) for every refurbished laptop deployed.”

Kwirirai Rukowo, Qrent managing executive.

Extending the use of IT equipment for seven to nine years may appear to support sustainability goals, but it can limit the potential for effective refurbishment, according to Qrent. Delayed refresh cycles hinder participation in the circular economy, resulting in idle stockpiles and increased risks of improper disposal and electronic waste.

Qrent promotes a shorter refresh cycle, with devices returned after three to four years for refurbishment by InnoVent. The refurbished equipment is then redeployed, supporting continuous reuse and reducing the need for new material extraction, manufacturing emissions, and end-of-life disposal.

Gartner’s 2025 Managed Mobility Services Market Guide says integrating refurbished devices into IT and mobility strategies can lower procurement costs by up to 40% and significantly reduce scope 3 emissions linked to new hardware production.

Its report, What CIOs Need to Know About Digital Sustainability, identifies device refurbishing as one of the top three measures for reducing IT-related emissions, with the potential to cut overall corporate emissions by 2–5% in the first year.

Qrent has supported this approach since its founding in 2003, before the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in 2015. The company has focused on recovering usable IT hardware and reintroducing it into the market, aligning with SDG 12’s target to reduce waste through prevention, recycling, and reuse.

Rukowo says this ethos aligns directly with SDG 12’s objective to substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse by 2030.

“Refurbishment isn’t just about cost savings,” he says. “It’s about immediate ESG impact, reporting transparency and creating a true circular‑economy cycle—today, not five years down the line.”