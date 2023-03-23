‘Smile’ for the curse

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One of the top box office movies of last year, the horror hit is now streaming on Showmax.

The hit horror movie Smile, nominated for Best Horror at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards, began streaming on Showmax this week.

Smile is a 2022 American supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Parker Finn, in his feature directorial debut. It is based on his 2020 short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept.

The story centres on Dr Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon from Mare of Easttown), a therapist who, after witnessing the bizarre suicide of a patient, goes through increasingly disturbing and daunting experiences, leading her to believe what she is experiencing is supernatural – or even a curse.

As terrifying occurrences begin taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

The psychological horror’s cast includes Jessie T Usher (A-Train in The Boys), Teen Choice nominee Kal Penn (Kumar in Harold & Kumar), Black Reel winner Rob Morgan (Chief Powell in Stranger Things), and Emmy nominee Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane in Deadwood).

It was the 20th biggest box office hit globally last year and has an 80% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Both Bacon and debut feature director Parker Finn drew widespread praise from the critics. It was a box office success, grossing over $217-million worldwide against a $17-million budget.