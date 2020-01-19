Featured
Second-hand smartphone market booms
The worldwide market for used smartphones is forecast to grow to 332.9 million units, with a market value of $67 billion, in 2023, according to IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) expects worldwide shipments of used smartphones, inclusive of both officially refurbished and used smartphones, to reach a total of 206.7 million units in 2019. This represents an increase of 17.6% over the 175.8 million units shipped in 2018. A new IDC forecast projects used smartphone shipments will reach 332.9 million units in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2018 to 2023.
This growth can be attributed to an uptick in demand for used smartphones that offer considerable savings compared with new models. Moreover, OEMs have struggled to produce new models that strike a balance between desirable new features and a price that is seen as reasonable. Looking ahead, IDC expects the deployment of 5G networks and smartphones to impact the used market as smartphone owners begin to trade in their 4G smartphones for the promise of high-performing 5G devices.
Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, says: “In contrast to the recent declines in the new smartphone market, as well as the forecast for minimal growth in new shipments over the next few years, the used market for smartphones shows no signs of slowing down across all parts of the globe. Refurbished and used devices continue to provide cost-effective alternatives to both consumers and businesses that are looking to save money when purchasing a smartphone. Moreover, the ability for vendors to push more affordable refurbished devices in markets in which they normally would not have a presence is helping these players grow their brand as well as their ecosystem of apps, services, and accessories.”
Worldwide Used Smartphone Shipments (shipments in millions of units)
|Region
|2018
Shipments
|2018 Market
Share
|2023
Shipments*
|2023 Market
Share*
|2018-2023
CAGR*
|North America
|39.0
|22.2%
|87.2
|26.2%
|17.4%
|Rest of World
|136.8
|77.8%
|245.7
|73.8%
|12.4%
|Total
|175.8
|100.0%
|332.9
|100.0%
|13.6%
Source: IDC, Worldwide Used Smartphone Forecast, 2019–2023, Dec 2019.
Table Notes: Data is subject to change.
* Forecast projections.
Says Will Stofega, program director, Mobile Phones: “Although drivers such as regulatory compliance and environmental initiatives are still positively impacting the growth in the used market, the importance of cost-saving for new devices will continue to drive growth. Overall, we feel that the ability to use a previously owned device to fund the purchase of either a new or used device will play the most crucial role in the growth of the refurbished phone market. Trade-in combined with the increase in financing plans (EIP) will ultimately be the two main drivers of the refurbished phone market moving forward.”
According to IDC’s taxonomy, a refurbished smartphone is a device that has been used and disposed of at a collection point by its owner. Once the device has been examined and classified as suitable for refurbishment, it is sent off to a facility for reconditioning and is eventually sold via a secondary market channel. A refurbished smartphone is not a “hand me down” or gained as the result of a person-to-person sale or trade.
The IDC report, Worldwide Used Smartphone Forecast, 2019–2023 (Doc #US45726219), provides an overview and five-year forecast of the worldwide refurbished phone market and its expansion and growth by 2023. This study also provides a look at key players and the impact they will have on vendors, carriers, and consumers.
Customers and ‘super apps’ will shape travel in 2020s
Customers will take far more control of their travel experience in the 2020s, according to a 2020 Trends report released this week by Travelport, a leading technology company serving the global travel industry.
Through independent research with thousands of global travellers – including 500 in South Africa – hundreds of travel professionals and interviews with leaders of some of the world’s biggest travel brands, Travelport uncovered the major forces that will become the technology enablers of travel over the next decade. These include:
Customers in control
Several trends highlight the finding that customers are moving towards self-service options, with 61% of the travellers surveyed in South Africa preferring to hear about travel disruption via digital communications, such as push notifications on an app, mobile chatbots, or instant messaging apps, rather than speaking with a person on the phone. This is especially important when it comes to young travellers under 25, seen as the future business traveler, and managing their high expectations through technology.
Mobile takeover
With the threat of super app domination, online travel agencies must disrupt or risk being disrupted. Contextual messaging across the journey will help. Super app tech giants like WeChat give their users a one-stop shop to communicate, shop online, book travel, bank, find a date, get food delivery, and pay for anything within a single, unified smartphone app. Travel brands that want to deliver holistic mobile customer experiences need to think about how they engage travellers within these super apps as well as in their own mobile channels.
Retail accelerated
In the next year, research shows, we will see an accelerated rate of change in the way travel is retailed and purchased online. This includes wider and more complex multi-content reach, more enriched and comparable offerings, more focus on relevance than magnitude, and an increase in automation that enables customer self-service.
“How customers engage with their travel experience – for instance by interacting with digital ‘bots’ and expecting offers better personalised to their needs – is changing rapidly,” says Adrian Roodt, country manager for Southern Africa at Travelport. “We in the travel industry need to understand and keep pace with these forces to make sure we’re continuing to make the experience of buying and managing travel continually better, for everyone.”
Read the full 2020 Trends report here: 2020 Trends hub.
You were promised electric cars – but makers may not deliver
By NUNBEN DIXON, Head of Automotive: Gumtree Auto
The reduction of carbon emissions is high on the agenda for several countries, including the UK, India and China. The introduction of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) are held up as a panacea to the pollution problem governments around the globe are facing. In Norway, EV’s are exempt from acquisition tax, VAT, tolls, ferry fees and in some cities, they enjoy free parking. The UK’s Road to Zero strategy aims to eliminate petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, France offers a €4,000 rebate to car owners trading in their diesel vehicles and Denmark has plans to ban petrol and diesel car sales within the next decade.
Most automakers have at least a version of a hybrid or electrical model intended for the mass market in the works and forecasts by the likes of DNV GL (Det Norske Veritas) believe that 50% of all cars sold in 2033 will be electric. ChargePoint, operator of the world’s largest charging station networks, predicts that they will see a 50-fold increase in the next six years.
But while governments and industries are gearing up to go green, the reality is that the uptake has been, and could remain, slow, says Nunben Dixon, Head of Gumtree Auto.
“Despite more than half of consumers saying they would consider buying an EV, electric vehicles represent less than 1% of all vehicles sold globally. There is still a long way to go and many markets have realized that their projections were overly ambitious.”
In Australia, only 1350 of the 1.15 million cars sold in the country are electric despite initial predictions that fifty percent of new vehicles sold on the continent would be electric by 2020.
The most prominent reason for low sales remain the cost. A vehicle making use of a 90-100kWh battery pack is dependent on a cell costing between R250,000 to R350,000 – the average cost of an entire fossil fuel-powered car. In Australian, the cheapest EV is still priced around R700,000.
“Ordinarily, with economies of scale you can assume that mass production will always lower costs. However, these batteries are dependent on a number of materials which may actually see price increases – cobalt and lithium.”
While policies are encouraging the sale of EVs, raw material sourcing is largely unregulated and unstable. The politics surrounding the acquisition of these materials are also notable. 60% of lithium utility lies in non-battery applications but McKinsey suggests that EVs will cover 75% of the lithium requirements within the next six years – a sizeable shift. The control of the market lies within four companies which jointly hold 98% of the market, two of which are based in the US and one in China.
“Whether we like it or not, political control plays a significant role in the cost of your car. Consider the effects of the trade war between the US and China last year. China is the biggest market for EVs in the world. As the situation intensified, China imposed a 40% import tax on Tesla resulting in an overnight price hike of R280,000 per vehicle.”
The use of cobalt is considered another contentious issue. 65% of the world’s cobalt reserves are concentrated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has been marred by instability. This could pose the next challenge for automakers: removing cobalt from batteries. Cobalt is critical in extending battery life after recharging, removing it leads to more electronic waste.
AlixPartners conducted a study that has found more than a quarter-billion-dollars in research and development and capital expenditures have been spent on EVs across the globe, with many models destined to be unprofitable.
“Automakers are in a tough position. EVs are lauded as the future of transportation, consumers are supportive of it, their competitors are working hard on it and they cannot afford to miss the opportunity. But they may also take on a significant financial loss because in pursuing that opportunity,” says Dixon.
“The lesson here is that we should not put all our eggs in one basket. Most R&D budgets are steering towards the development of EVs, rather than the improvement of petrol and diesel models. The solution that will lower emissions and replace fossil fuels may not have been invented yet.”