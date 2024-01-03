South Africans can now buy vouchers quickly and conveniently for family and friends using the Scan to Pay app.

Scan to Pay, powered by Ukheshe, the largest QR payment ecosystem in South Africa, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its voucher system. This new phase introduces the ability for South Africans to purchase and share Scan to Pay vouchers directly via the app, giving shoppers access to an impressive network of over 600,000 locations.

Tracy-Lee Schoeman, Vice President of Loyalty and Rewards at Ukheshe, says the innovative voucher system is a game-changer for consumers. “We’re thrilled to embark on this new chapter with our Scan to Pay vouchers. Now, every consumer has the power to purchase vouchers directly from our app, a shift that democratises access to digital payments while enhancing everyday convenience. This, and the ability to use vouchers across a diverse merchant network, is a milestone in our mission to provide innovative and inclusive financial solutions.”

The new phase of the Scan to Pay vouchers heralds a significant shift in how consumers engage with the digital payment ecosystem in South Africa. Now, all users, not just corporate clients, can buy vouchers in predefined amounts through the Scan to Pay app. Scan to Pay vouchers offer customers unparalleled flexibility and convenience and can be used for an array of transactions, from till point purchases at retailers or online shopping payments, to buying airtime or paying bills.

The introduction of Scan to Pay vouchers not only makes purchasing vouchers for family and friends easier than ever before, it’s also safe and secure. Users can also rest assured knowing that their details are safely processed and are not revealed to the person or business processing the voucher at the time of payment.

“The addition of the voucher feature goes beyond just making things more convenient for our Scan to Pay customers. It’s another step in our dedication to widening the services we offer so they’re accessible to more South Africans,” says Schoeman.

The Scan to Pay app has seen significant growth, with a user base peaking at 991,000 in March 2023 and a 29% increase in monthly active users since January 2023 while processing an average of five million successful transactions per month.

Simple steps to purchase and use vouchers:

Purchasing a Voucher: Users log into the Scan to Pay app, select a voucher amount, and enter the recipient’s cellphone number. Payment options include app-linked cards, deposits at Pick n Pay, or Nedbank ATMs. Using a Voucher: Vouchers can be applied to a wide range of transactions, from retail purchases to bill payments, through a simple selection in the app.

“We are exceptionally proud to play a role in transforming the digital payments space in South Africa. We have an eye firmly on the future and looking forward to adding even more loyalty options within the Scan to Pay app, including features for gaming and betting, cryptocurrency vouchers, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for an enhanced customer experience.”

Scan to Pay powered by Ukheshe is the largest QR ecosystem in South Africa and is tried and tested by consumers. It is the QR payment platform of choice of more than 600 000 locations, 14 banks and fintech companies and 94 payment service providers as well as six acquirers. Download the Scan to Pay app from any app store, scan a QR or send a voucher and experience seamless transactions at your fingertips!