Eset unifies home digital protection

Eset, a global leader in cybersecurity, has streamlined its digital protection for South African consumers. The company is unifying its consumer product portfolio in three new customer-centric subscription tiers, each designed to offer comprehensive digital life protection. Notable features include a virtual private network (VPN), and a browser privacy and security extension.

Given the increasing reliance on online platforms, safeguarding identities and information is critical. South Africans frequently use online platforms for financial transactions, purchases, and business setups, making them vulnerable to identity theft. Notably, impersonation fraud in SA has surged by 356% from 2022 to 2023.

As cyber threats evolve, there is a growing demand for reliable digital life protection. Eset recognises both the challenges of cybersecurity and the evolving needs of consumers.

“Eset is a global digital security company whose award-winning technology secures over one-billion internet users and hundreds of thousands of businesses,” says Eset Southern Africa CEO Carey van Vlaanderen. “We’re well aware of consumers’ need for user-friendly security solutions for their digital lives. A simple antivirus is simply not enough anymore.”

Eset home, the new subscription-based offering, provides a comprehensive security management platform with integrated device protection, subscription management, and user-friendly interfaces.

Eset provided the following information on its three subscription tiers and their features:

Eset Home Security Essential:

Modern endpoint security with pre, during, and post-execution software scans.

Enhanced real-time protection and multilayered defence against threats.

Key features include Safe Banking & Browsing, Network Inspector for router security, and new browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Eset Home Security Premium:

Includes all Essential features.

Additional functionalities like Password Manager with form completion for time-saving web form entries.

Secure Data feature encrypts files and removable media, preventing data theft in case of loss.

Eset Home LiveGuard provides cloud-based protection against novel threats.

Eset Home Security Ultimate:

All-in-one protection with a new VPN feature.

Browser Privacy & Security extension ensures secure browsing.

Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures, and Website Settings Review allows easy review and modification of website permissions.

Eset’s VPN feature delivers a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection, especially when using public WiFi. The VPN offers protections through encryption of online activities, enabling access to geo-restricted content, and maintaining a strict no-logs policy. Users can securely access their home country’s content while traveling with unlimited bandwidth access to content from over 60 countries.

“This new multilayered home security offering incorporates everything users need to defend against modern cyber threats both reactively and proactively. In other words, we don’t just stop breaches, we prevent them,” says Van Vlaanderen.