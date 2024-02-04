Samsung opens Galaxy S24 pre-orders

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series will amplify nearly every experience, says Samsung.

Samsung Electronics has announced the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series. The new Galaxy S24 Series will give users new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI amplifying nearly every experience. As Samsung puts it, these range “from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom and setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them”.

Our early testing of the devices, at their launch in Silicon Valley, showed that they have a science-fiction like ability to provide instant translation of a conversation between two people talking different languages, in both text and audio.

They officially hit the South African market on Friday, 9 February 2024, but customers can secure the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 during the current pre-order period. Customers who pre-order one of the handsets through participating mobile operators can add a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to their contract, starting from R99 per month. The promotional offer runs through to 29 February 2024.

Samsung is also offering trade-in options, with discount arrangements. For example, customers who pre-order any S24 series on contract will receive a tariff discount of R400 per month from the mobile operator, when they trade in their old smartphone. Those who pre-order any S24 series as a once-off cash purchase at participating online channels and in-stores will receive R10 000 cash back as part of a trade-in.

Both the cash offer and the tariff discount offer are subject to the trade-in of qualifying devices, with qualifying criteria. Purchases through unofficial resellers may not qualify for these offers.

As part of the special-pre-order offer, customers can also opt for one year of Samsung Care Plus at a reduced rate of R499.This includes one screen replacement within a year from the date of purchase.

“We are delighted to bring the revolutionary Galaxy S24 Series to our customers,” said Justin Hume, vice president for mobile experience at Samsung South Africa. “Opening the pre-orders is the first step towards putting these innovative and forward-looking devices in their hands sooner rather than later.

“Through these devices, we’re redefining what’s possible on mobile devices, as we empower our customers with exciting new experiences and new ways to do the things they love. The new Galaxy AI is pushing the boundaries of technology and offering an unparalleled user experience. Secure your Galaxy S24 Series device today and enjoy the future of mobile technology.”

Preorders can be placed here: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/buy/