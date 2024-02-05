Kingdom: the chess game that teaches

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kingdom Chess, a fun new product from chess.com, offers a fusion of strategy and medieval adventure.

Kingdom Chess, a novel creation by chess.com, offers a unique blend of chess gameplay within a medieval-themed universe. This innovative app allows players to engage in both online and offline chess matches, solve intricate puzzles, and interact with a vibrant community of chess enthusiasts.

In Kingdom Chess, players embark on a journey to restore the splendor of a once-magnificent kingdom ravaged by invaders. Set in a medieval backdrop, the game invites participants to take on the role of a ruler determined to rebuild and reclaim past glory. Through strategic gameplay and problem-solving, users progress through various challenges, earning rewards and enhancing their virtual kingdom.

Features include:

Diverse Gameplay Options: Kingdom Chess offers a plethora of gameplay options, including offline matches against computer opponents and online battles against real players matched to one’s skill level.

Immersive Medieval Setting: Players immerse themselves in a medieval-inspired world, complete with themed avatars, attire, and weaponry, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Strategic Upgrades: As players progress, they have the opportunity to upgrade key structures within their kingdom, such as the Castle, Arsenal, and Tower, unlocking valuable rewards and bonuses.

Campaign of Missions: The game introduces a compelling campaign mode, challenging players to overcome invaders through a series of missions and chess puzzles.

Chess Tutor Assistance: Players can seek guidance and improve their skills by reviewing their gameplay with the wise and friendly chess tutor, Sage, housed within the Tower.

Kingdom Chess represents a refreshing approach to traditional chess gameplay, seamlessly blending strategy with elements of adventure and exploration. By offering a diverse array of features and challenges, the app caters to both seasoned chess enthusiasts and newcomers seeking to sharpen their skills in an engaging environment. With its captivating storyline and immersive gameplay, Kingdom Chess is a testament to the enduring appeal of the world’s most beloved strategy game.

* Download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.