Samsung targets health with new watches

The new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are packed with features that track and guide health and wellness habits Samsung promises that the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, unveiled this month, will shape health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features, and powerful capabilities.“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better but to coach them on their journey,” says Dr TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “

With Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with our most complete picture of health-related insights yet.” Samsung says it has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data, offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level (available in SA from October 2022), and even stress level. In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG – right from their wrist.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of the Galaxy Watch5 series, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness. Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalised workouts, and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customised recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

A good night’s rest is important in wellness, and that’s why we’re helping users have a better night’s sleep]. Understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection] and blood oxygen levels. Achieve improved sleep habits with advanced Sleep Coaching that gives a tailored month-long guided program. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment]. Users can sleep safe and sound knowing that the enhanced fall detection ensures an emergency contact is notified if you or your loved one stumbles at home or falls out of bed.No need to worry that your watch may run out of power or get damaged in rough terrain; the Galaxy Watch5 comes with a 13% larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch4. An extra layer of durability protects the Galaxy Watch5. This year, we have included our first smartwatch display featuring a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer, so your watch remains reliable in day-to-day use. Cue up your favourite song on Spotify with just your voice using Google Assistant. And coming soon, find your way using Google Maps from your wrist without a smartphone connection. Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer. Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features that make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive.