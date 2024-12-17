Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MediaTek sales director Rami Osman outlines the Internet of Things opportunity in an interview with ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The future of technological innovation rarely arrives with fanfare. Sometimes it emerges in the most unexpected spaces – like a chipset that can transform how machines communicate and make decisions.

In a world increasingly defined by interconnectedness, the Internet of Things (IoT) represents both an untapped frontier and a promising evolution. IoT has steadily established itself in South Africa, and the country is uniquely positioned to harness IoT, says Rami Osman, director of corporate sales for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at MediaTek, the chip maker that powers more than half of all smartphones in the MEA region.

“IoT is about more than just connectivity,” he says. “It’s about embedding intelligence into devices, making them capable of decisions, actions, and seamless integration into larger ecosystems.” He points to MediaTek’s Genio chip platform designed to lower the IoT barrier to entry.

“We provide 10-year support because longevity is critical in IoT. In South Africa, this means offering robust solutions that can evolve alongside the region’s needs.”

IoT’s potential to revolutionise sectors like agriculture lies in the ability of sensors to monitor soil conditions, drones equipped with AI to optimise crop spraying, and livestock tracking systems to ensure sustainable farming. Of course, there are challenges: “We need local partners who understand specific use cases. For instance, agricultural IoT could leverage MediaTek chipsets to power drones or surveillance systems that reduce waste and increase yields.”

The collaborative model between MediaTek and local companies like Internet service providers Rain and Riot exemplifies how South Africa can build IoT ecosystems tailored to its specific context. Rain’s portable router with a built-in screen, powered by MediaTek’s IoT chips, is a case in point. “This device is a global first,” says Osman. “It’s not just a router; it’s a hub for connectivity, designed to meet both urban and rural demands.”

Such innovations, he says, demonstrate that South African companies, when paired with global technology leaders, can set benchmarks not just locally but internationally. However, South Africa’s ongoing transition from 2G and 3G networks to 4G and 5G highlights both the progress and obstacles in this space.

“Many operators in Africa have yet to fully capitalise on 4G investments, which slows the rollout of 5G. However, the gap between entry-level 5G and premium 4G devices is closing, making 5G more accessible.

“Households require more than just mobile phones for internet access. Set-top boxes, gaming systems, and OTT platforms demand robust Wi-Fi solutions, which is why we’re collaborating with South African partners to innovate beyond basic connectivity.”

Edge AI, a critical component of IoT, is another area where South Africa can lead. MediaTek’s Genio chips integrate AI capabilities directly into devices, enabling real-time decision-making without relying on cloud connectivity.

“In industrial IoT, our chips can power forklifts with front-and-rear cameras to detect obstacles and prevent accidents. For surveillance, we’re working on projects that allow legacy cameras to integrate with AI hubs for advanced analytics.

“We’re seeing demand for IoT solutions across Africa, but to fully realise this potential, South Africa needs to build the expertise and partnerships that can drive local innovation. Africa is a wireless continent. The challenge now is to ensure that wireless solutions are intelligent and sustainable.”

Osman points to a key differentiator: customisation. “South African companies excel in creating bespoke solutions. While Asian manufacturers excel at mass production, the ability to customise products for specific needs gives South Africa a competitive edge.”

Ultimately, the success of IoT in South Africa will hinge on collaboration between global technology providers, local innovators, and policymakers. Osman cautions that the window for action is finite. “The next two to three years are critical. South African companies need to move quickly to seize this opportunity before global competition catches up.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.