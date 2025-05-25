Buying a used car? Here are 10 smart tips

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Buying from a private seller can be cheaper – and riskier. ERNEST NORTH, co-founder of Naked, tells us what to check before closing the deal.

Before calling a seller about a used car, it’s crucial to do some homework on pricing. Comparing similar models using online platforms can help one spot both overpriced listings and deals that seem too good to be true.

While buying privately can save money, it also comes with risks that dealerships usually help mitigate – so taking the right precautions upfront is key to making a smart, safe purchase. Checking the price is the first step in spotting suspicious deals and avoiding costly mistakes.

Do your homework

Before meeting to view the car, collect some basic info about the vehicle. If the seller is unwilling to answer questions on the phone, insisting on interacting only through text messages or email – that’s a red flag.

2. Ask the right questions

Some questions to ask include:

How old is the car?

How many previous owners has the car had, and how long has the most recent owner had the car?

What’s the current mileage, and the mileage when they bought it?

Any accident history or major repairs?

Is there outstanding finance?

Do they have the service history logbook and roadworthy certificate?

Why are they selling the car?

3. Meet in a public place

When buying a car from a stranger, the next step is to meet to view the vehicle. One should aim to meet during the daytime in a public area, avoid remote or private locations, and get the full address in advance. If possible, bring a friend or family member along. Alternatively, share your location or inform someone of where you’re going.

4. Inspect the car

Look for signs of wear or damage to the exterior, interior, and engine, paying special attention to:

Tyres and brakes.

Lights and electrics.

Fluid levels and leaks.

Windscreen and wipers.

Bonus tip: If one’s car knowledge is limited, one can pay for a professional inspection via a provider like DEKRA.

5. Take it for a test drive

Before making a serious offer, it is advisable to request a test drive. Driving the vehicle for at least 20 minutes allows for a proper assessment of key aspects such as braking performance – including a safe emergency stop – handling, steering responsiveness, and gear changes.

It is also important to listen for any unusual noises, such as rattling from the engine or grinding from the brakes; this is best done with the windows down and the radio off. The vehicle should also be turned off and restarted during the test to check the ignition. A valid driver’s licence should be brought along, and the seller’s insurance details should be verified, as liability may arise in the event of an accident if the vehicle is not insured or if the policy covers only named drivers.

6. Confirm all documentation is in order

Before any money changes hands, ask the seller fororiginal copies of:

Registration documents in their name (ask to see their ID book).

Roadworthy certificate (valid and current).

Proof of ownership.

Full service history.

Check that the vehicle identification number (VIN) and engine number match the documents. One can ask the police to confirm the car is not stolen.

07. Watch for signs of a potential scam

Here’s what should ring alarm bells:

The price is far below market value.

The seller avoids calls or insists on email/chat.

They push for a deposit before you’ve seen the car.

They don’t have original paperwork.

They ask you to pay into a foreign account.

If anything feels off, walk away.

8. Know how payment and ownership transfers work

Cash payments should be avoided, as bank transfers offer a safer alternative by providing an audit trail. If there is outstanding finance on the vehicle, it should be settled by the seller before full payment is made. Payment should never be made without first inspecting the vehicle and verifying all relevant documentation.

9. Put it in writing

A written contract should be created to protect both parties, detailing the buyer and seller’s information, vehicle specifics, and terms of the sale. This should include ID numbers, full vehicle details such as make, model, VIN, mileage, and registration number, as well as agreed terms and conditions – for example, whether the vehicle is sold voetstoots (as is) or if any repairs are to be completed before transfer of ownership.

10. Register the car in your name

After the sale, ownership must be transferred at the local traffic department. This requires the roadworthy certificate, sales agreement, proof of residence, and a copy of the seller’s ID. Registration is essential, as legal ownership is only established once the vehicle is registered. It is also important to obtain insurance before driving the car; online platforms make it possible to get a quote and purchase cover within minutes.