SA Internet all back online
More than a month after simultaneous breaks in undersea cables disrupted South Africa’s Internet connectivity, repairs have been completed.
Telkom’s wholesale division Openserve announced this morning that the main undersea cables connecting South Africa to the global Internet has been fully repaired. This means that South Africa’s international connectivity, which was disrupted by simultaneous breaks in the cables on 16 January 2020, has been fully restored.
In the early hours of this morning, at approximately 01:30, says Openserve, it received confirmation from aboard cable ship Leon Thevenin that the portion of the SAT3/WASC repair offshore Congo has now been completed. This concludes a long and complex restoration process of an unprecedented simultaneous cable break of two Atlantic Ocean based submarine cable systems – the South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT3/WASC) and the West African Cable System (WACS).
This catastrophe caused South African internet users reduced speed on international browsing and impacted international voice calling and mobile roaming.
The Maintenance and Operations Sub-Committees of both cable consortia had tasked their respective restoration processes to a single Chief of Mission on the Leon Thevinin. The vessel departed Cape Town Harbour on the evening of Wednesday, 22 January, after stormy weather had delayed its departure. Since then, it has been out on open water effecting the repair processes, at multiple break locations.
The ship will now proceed to its next location, offshore Ghana, to undertake a power-related (shunt fault) repair on the WACS cable. This fault is not affecting traffic on WACS. If conditions allow, says Openserve, the entire mission is still set to be completed around 25 February with the vessel returning to dock in Cape Town.
In the early stages of the repair mission, Openserve’s Global Capacity team concluded commercial deals with several parties as a measure to minimise some of the impact on its network, and that of its clients. As part of its internal close-out procedure, Openserve says the relevant teams will, over the next few weeks, analyse the full impact of this unusual dual break on its international connectivity capacity. This exercise will be conducted with a view to minimising, and possibly mitigating, the impact on the South African broadband eco-system should the country find itself dealing with a similar catastrophic event in future.
A device to start reinventing yourself – today
A new fitness device, coupled with a new starting date for new year’s resolutions, could be the real route to reinvention, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK as he tries the Fitbit Versa 2.
Forget about New Year’s Resolutions that began on January 1. By now, that’s probably what you’ve done anyway. By the end of January, eight out of ten people are likely to have failed to maintain their resolutions. That means the gyms are getting less crowded, friends and colleagues are becoming less painful about brief obsessions, and the media has stopped trying to make you feel guilty.
But there is another reason 1 January was an appalling date to start trying to improve yourself. Not only were you likely to be in recovery mode, but you were also firmly in holiday mode, with little incentive to get out of bed on the day. It also meant that, as you and your body emerged from vacation inertia, it remained inordinately difficult for several weeks to get motivated. And that translates into January and February being recipes for failure of resolve.
This is why the new date for kicking off New Year’s resolutions should be 1 March. By then, you are fully back in the swing of adulting, the world has stopped pressurising you to change yourself, and you can set your own pace. This also means that you can tackle your resolutions step by step, rather than going for the big bang approach.
This revelation came to me as I began exploring the functionality of what is arguably the best fitness monitoring device on the market. The Fitbit Versa 2 looks good, works well as a smartwatch, and has tremendous functionality onboard. But use it in tandem with the Fitbit app, and it becomes the wellness assistant that your doctor could never be.
First, those looks. Aesthetically, the Versa 2 has a far better design than the original Versa 1, opting for a more square design and a better AMOLED display instead of a regular LCD display. This makes it far easier to read the screen in brighter daylight conditions, and helps the smartwatch save battery life by not illuminating every pixel. It offers customisable watch faces, from a community-based library. Want your watch to display Van Gogh’s Starry Night? It’s yours, with a few clicks.
The body is made of aluminium, which gives a nod in the right direction to those who prefer a smarter looking smartwatch. This places it in the league of the most expensive smartwatches, while still retailing at less than half the cost – under R4,000 compared to the Apple Watch starting at R9,000.
Hackers move to 7-day workweek
Hackers are no longer constrained by the days we think of as making up the working week. And South Africa is firmly in their sights.
Investigation of botnet activity reveals that around 28% of attacks happened on weekends, with the share of attacks on Sundays growing by two and a half percentage points in the last quarter of 2019 – reaching 13%.
These findings have emerged from the Kaspersky Q4 2019 DDoS attacks report. Analysis has revealed that the number of attacks blocked by Kaspersky DDoS Protection in Q4 2018 amounts to only 56% of attacks detected in Q4 2019. In Q4 2019, there were several large-scale DDoS attacks, including ones against financial institutions in South Africa, Singapore and Scandinavian countries.
These cyberattacks were also targeted at the Labour party in the United Kingdom as an attempt to disrupt its digital systems, as well as against Minecraft servers set up in the Vatican. This demonstrates that DDoS is still a common attack method amongst cybercriminals seeking financial gain or driven by ideological motives, so organisations should be prepared for such attacks and understand how they evolve.
The report highlights that the main trend during the last quarter of 2019 was increased botnet activity on Sundays. While the growth may seem relatively small (two and a half percentage points), the share of DDoS attacks on this particular day of the week had otherwise been the lowest, and consistent, throughout the rest of the year (around 11% of attacks in Q1 and Q3, and 10% in Q2). In Q4, Thursday turned out to be the day with the least DDoS activity. In general, attacks became more evenly distributed over a week. Analysis shows that the difference between the most active and the calmest day was only about two and a half percentage points (in the previous quarter, the figure was seven percentage points).
Although the number of DDoS attacks detected by Kaspersky DDoS Protection has grown significantly compared to the same period of 2018, the growth in comparison to Q3 2019 is only marginal (attacks in Q3 2019 equate to 92% of Q4 2019). There was a more notable rise in so-called smart DDoS attacks, focusing on the application layer and carried out by skilled malefactors (as attacks in Q3 2019 were 73% of those in Q4 2019). Such an increase was quite predictable, from November to December is traditionally a popular time for online business and retail activity. However, Kaspersky experts did not identify a spike on Black Friday or Christmas holiday sales days.
“Despite the significant growth in general, the season turned out to be quieter than expected. We suggest that we didn’t see a storm of attacks on certain days because companies expand their activity to engage with customers for the entirety of the holiday period. So, there is no need for cybercriminals to launch an attack to coincide with a specific event. However, attackers can still find a way to spoil your leisure time, as cybercrime is not an ordinary nine-to-five job, so it is important to ensure that your DDoS prevention solution can automatically protect your web assets,” comments Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.
To help organisations protect themselves from DDoS attacks on weekends and during popular times of year, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Conduct stress tests and web application audits with internal employees or with the help of outsourced specialists, to identify the weakest points in company infrastructure
- Assign specialists responsible for maintaining web resources operations. Ensure they know how to act in case of DDoS attacks and are ready to respond outside of their scheduled working hours
- Verify third-party agreements and contact information. This includes arrangements with an internet service provider, so that you can quickly reach it in case of an attack
- Implement professional solutions to protect the organisation against attacks. For example, Kaspersky DDoS Protection combines Kaspersky’s extensive expertise in combating cyberthreats and the company’s unique in-house developments. The solution protects organisations against all types of DDoS attacks regardless of when they happen
