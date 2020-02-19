Featured
A device to start reinventing yourself – today
A new fitness device, coupled with a new starting date for new year’s resolutions, could be the real route to reinvention, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK as he tries the Fitbit Versa 2.
Forget about New Year’s Resolutions that began on January 1. By now, that’s probably what you’ve done anyway. By the end of January, eight out of ten people are likely to have failed to maintain their resolutions. That means the gyms are getting less crowded, friends and colleagues are becoming less painful about brief obsessions, and the media has stopped trying to make you feel guilty.
But there is another reason 1 January was an appalling date to start trying to improve yourself. Not only were you likely to be in recovery mode, but you were also firmly in holiday mode, with little incentive to get out of bed on the day. It also meant that, as you and your body emerged from vacation inertia, it remained inordinately difficult for several weeks to get motivated. And that translates into January and February being recipes for failure of resolve.
This is why the new date for kicking off New Year’s resolutions should be 1 March. By then, you are fully back in the swing of adulting, the world has stopped pressurising you to change yourself, and you can set your own pace. This also means that you can tackle your resolutions step by step, rather than going for the big bang approach.
This revelation came to me as I began exploring the functionality of what is arguably the best fitness monitoring device on the market. The Fitbit Versa 2 looks good, works well as a smartwatch, and has tremendous functionality onboard. But use it in tandem with the Fitbit app, and it becomes the wellness assistant that your doctor could never be.
First, those looks. Aesthetically, the Versa 2 has a far better design than the original Versa 1, opting for a more square design and a better AMOLED display instead of a regular LCD display. This makes it far easier to read the screen in brighter daylight conditions, and helps the smartwatch save battery life by not illuminating every pixel. It offers customisable watch faces, from a community-based library. Want your watch to display Van Gogh’s Starry Night? It’s yours, with a few clicks.
The body is made of aluminium, which gives a nod in the right direction to those who prefer a smarter looking smartwatch. This places it in the league of the most expensive smartwatches, while still retailing at less than half the cost – under R4,000 compared to the Apple Watch starting at R9,000.
Hackers move to 7-day workweek
Hackers are no longer constrained by the days we think of as making up the working week. And South Africa is firmly in their sights.
Investigation of botnet activity reveals that around 28% of attacks happened on weekends, with the share of attacks on Sundays growing by two and a half percentage points in the last quarter of 2019 – reaching 13%.
These findings have emerged from the Kaspersky Q4 2019 DDoS attacks report. Analysis has revealed that the number of attacks blocked by Kaspersky DDoS Protection in Q4 2018 amounts to only 56% of attacks detected in Q4 2019. In Q4 2019, there were several large-scale DDoS attacks, including ones against financial institutions in South Africa, Singapore and Scandinavian countries.
These cyberattacks were also targeted at the Labour party in the United Kingdom as an attempt to disrupt its digital systems, as well as against Minecraft servers set up in the Vatican. This demonstrates that DDoS is still a common attack method amongst cybercriminals seeking financial gain or driven by ideological motives, so organisations should be prepared for such attacks and understand how they evolve.
The report highlights that the main trend during the last quarter of 2019 was increased botnet activity on Sundays. While the growth may seem relatively small (two and a half percentage points), the share of DDoS attacks on this particular day of the week had otherwise been the lowest, and consistent, throughout the rest of the year (around 11% of attacks in Q1 and Q3, and 10% in Q2). In Q4, Thursday turned out to be the day with the least DDoS activity. In general, attacks became more evenly distributed over a week. Analysis shows that the difference between the most active and the calmest day was only about two and a half percentage points (in the previous quarter, the figure was seven percentage points).
Although the number of DDoS attacks detected by Kaspersky DDoS Protection has grown significantly compared to the same period of 2018, the growth in comparison to Q3 2019 is only marginal (attacks in Q3 2019 equate to 92% of Q4 2019). There was a more notable rise in so-called smart DDoS attacks, focusing on the application layer and carried out by skilled malefactors (as attacks in Q3 2019 were 73% of those in Q4 2019). Such an increase was quite predictable, from November to December is traditionally a popular time for online business and retail activity. However, Kaspersky experts did not identify a spike on Black Friday or Christmas holiday sales days.
“Despite the significant growth in general, the season turned out to be quieter than expected. We suggest that we didn’t see a storm of attacks on certain days because companies expand their activity to engage with customers for the entirety of the holiday period. So, there is no need for cybercriminals to launch an attack to coincide with a specific event. However, attackers can still find a way to spoil your leisure time, as cybercrime is not an ordinary nine-to-five job, so it is important to ensure that your DDoS prevention solution can automatically protect your web assets,” comments Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.
To help organisations protect themselves from DDoS attacks on weekends and during popular times of year, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Conduct stress tests and web application audits with internal employees or with the help of outsourced specialists, to identify the weakest points in company infrastructure
- Assign specialists responsible for maintaining web resources operations. Ensure they know how to act in case of DDoS attacks and are ready to respond outside of their scheduled working hours
- Verify third-party agreements and contact information. This includes arrangements with an internet service provider, so that you can quickly reach it in case of an attack
- Implement professional solutions to protect the organisation against attacks. For example, Kaspersky DDoS Protection combines Kaspersky’s extensive expertise in combating cyberthreats and the company’s unique in-house developments. The solution protects organisations against all types of DDoS attacks regardless of when they happen
Read the full report on Securelist.
SA must turn tech talk into action
By PRESIDENT NTULI, Managing Director, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise South Africa
Despite the various economic and structural challenges that South Africa currently faces, there are many market opportunities and reasons to remain optimistic.
An acceleration in cloud services adoption within the local enterprise space and recent investments made by global hyperscalers have served to boost foreign investor confidence, and positions South Africa favourably as an attractive investment destination.
The prevailing circumstances also necessitate that organisations innovate in an effort to survive as they currently face tremendous cost pressures and have to do more with less. As such, many companies are turning to technology to reduce costs, increase revenues and improve operational efficiencies.
In this regard, enterprises are making significant investments in base infrastructure, which lays the foundation for large-scale digital transformation initiatives. In particular, expanding cloud infrastructure and capacity are vital to driving local innovation amid the economic challenges and tough trading conditions.
Improved technological capabilities will also enable South Africa to elevate its international competitiveness, providing the ability to emulate success stories from other developing nations that have successfully harnessed technology to boost their economies.
Singapore, for example, has positioned itself as an innovation hub, and East Asia has emerged as a major global force in manufacturing through digitisation.
South Africa can adopt elements of these successful approaches to drive economic growth within key sectors by embracing innovative technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The technologies, which characterise the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), can deliver tremendous value to the South African enterprise space, especially from a data perspective.
As such, it has become imperative that digital transformation advances in South Africa from its current conceptual stage to an implementation phase. This will spearhead enterprise innovation and accelerate SMME development.
If the appropriate solutions are implemented by competent and experienced services providers, 4IR technologies can effectively drive growth in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining and business process outsourcing through operations technology. The cumulative effect would allow South Africa to leapfrog other developed economies and gain an early mover advantage.
SA has fostered an agricultural sector that is remarkably productive, however external factors like climate change, unattractiveness of farming to the youth, etc. has put the sector at risk against the backdrop of soaring demand. The global agri sector will be required to feed approximately 9.8 billion people by 2050. As technology becomes more accessible, many farmers are looking to it to help them improve productivity and yields. If science drove the first green revolution, data is driving the new iteration.
IoT technology is helping farmers to precisely monitor soil moisture and effectively water their crops, saving precious time and resources. Sensors also provide detailed topographical data and important variables, such as soil acidity and temperature. This information enables farmers to optimise conditions and boost productivity. IoT systems can also check the health of livestock in real time and ensure that feed is being effectively distributed.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects that future opportunities to leverage data and intelligence will emerge around the edge. According to Gartner, it is estimated that 75% of all data will be created outside of the data centre at the network edge due to the explosion of connected things and the adoption of IoT everywhere we live and work, whether it’s in retail, an office building, a factory or in agriculture.
Edge computing allows companies to deploy computing horsepower with lower latency compared to cloud computing, whilst drawing richer insights from the data at source and in real time. With only 6% of the data ever analysed in the cloud, edge computing marks a momentous shift towards decentralised processing, rendering decision-making purposeful and efficient.
To benefit from this trend, companies will need to take advantage of the resultant data. While AI and machine learning (ML) present huge opportunities for enterprises in this regard, deploying enterprise-level AI and ML at scale is challenging, requiring expert partners and solutions.
The other major trend emerging within enterprises is a move to hybrid cloud models – a system of cloud services encompassing public and private, on and off premise that cater to varying requirements and expected business outcomes.
Companies must partner with providers that can deliver across this spectrum to meet enterprise specific demands. These capabilities will enable them to keep pace with the rate of technological innovation and cement their relevance and competitiveness in an increasingly digitised marketplace.
Embracing a hybrid cloud model will also position enterprises favourably to embrace the everything-as-a-service trend. Companies will need to leverage this technology consumption model to realise the cost and operational efficiencies that create nimble and agile organisations that can thrive in the digital era.