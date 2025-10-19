‘Rules of Engagement’ drops Tencent terror

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘The Grey State’ swarms players with grotesque creatures from classic horror and modern creepypasta.

Rules of Engagement: The Grey State drops players into an unstable dimension filled with horrific monstrosities. Revealed last week, the extraction shooter follows operatives exploring the region on behalf of an enigmatic corporation.

A reveal and gameplay trailer showcase The Grey State, a dark dimension the developers call a horrorverse. Filled with creatures drawn from classic horror, literature, and modern creepypasta, it aims to captures a pervasive sense of supernatural dread.

Image courtesy Grey State Studio.

The AAA title is developed and published by Tencent Games’ subsidiary Grey State Studio (formerly Aurora Studio). The team’s previous works include Ring of Elysium.

In a press release, the developers said: “Rules of Engagement isn’t just a horror story – it’s all of them. Aiming to release in 2026 on PC, Grey State Studio’s upcoming title seeks to evolve the extraction genre by fusing class-based RPG progression with the extraction formula.”

The free-to-play game combines class-based progression with a growing universe of supernatural horror. It will be playable either solo or in a team of up to three players. It will include different player classes, maps, and post-launch seasonal content updates.

Image courtesy Grey State Studio.

Players can step into the boots of a Strider, an elite operative hired by a mysterious organisation to explore The Grey State. Using bio-engineered shells piloted remotely by their consciousness, Striders venture into this hidden realm in search of alien artefacts and lost technology.

The dimension, described as both a dangerous frontier and a graveyard of nightmares, represents humanity’s most perilous and lucrative new gold rush.

The hunt

Drop in, gear up, and get out. Rules of Engagement aims to deliver a high-octane PvEvP loop where each run is a desperate race against the clock. Squads deploy with only a basic loadout, igniting a frantic scramble to hunt grotesque creatures and scavenge powerful gear before time expires.

As the match nears its end, players can decide whether to extract early at a personal exfil point for a guaranteed reward or stay longer to pursue the alien artefact and compete for a place on the contested helicopter.

Personalised builds

The alpha test will feature four distinct classes, each specialised in a specific role and offering a sprawling talent tree for deep, creative buildcrafting.

The classes include:

Sledge: unstoppable juggernaut that forges a path with shield and hammer.

Pyro: chaotic madman that controls the battlefield with fire and gas.

Phantom: swift assassin that strikes from the shadows with extreme precision.

A Fourth Class: to be revealed at a later date.

Rules of Engagement rewards clever buildcrafting and smart team strategy to the point where thoughtful decision making can absolutely dominate pure mechanical skill, rewarding the player’s intelligence and creativity.

Image courtesy Grey State Studio.

“From the very start, our motto has been to ‘Chart the Uncharted’,” says the Grey State Studio team. “We want to explore the corners and blank spaces of the shooter genre, and push the boundaries of what strategic gameplay looks like.

“Rules of Engagement was built with future in mind, and we plan to support the game for years to come with content updates, meta shakeups and player friendly free-to-play business model supported by a cosmetics-only in-game shop.”

Where to play Rules of Engagement: The Grey State?

Rules of Engagement: The Grey State is set to release on PC in 2026. The game is available to add to Steam and Epic Games wishlists.