Farming Simulator comes to Nintendo Switch 2

The first gameplay trailer for Farming Simulator: Signature Edition has revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive will release on 9 December 2025.

The trailer showcases core gameplay elements of the series, including crop cultivation, livestock care, and the operation of a wide range of agricultural machinery. More than 400 machines from 150 real brands, including Case IH, John Deere, and Fendt, will be available to use.

The trailer unveils the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Pack, which adds 17 new vehicles to the series through a partnership with Daimler Truck AG, including the Unimog and MB-trac models. Players can grow and manage 25 different crops, explore forestry work, and expand into construction and farm shop operations.

Photo courtesy Giants Software.

The game is set in three distinct environments: a North American setting with open landscapes and winding rivers; a Central European region with green fields and scattered ponds; and an East Asian landscape characterised by rice paddies and lush vegetation.

Where to play Farming Simulator: Signature Edition?

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition will release on 9 December 2025, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders are available via the Nintendo eShop here.