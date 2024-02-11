Real Madrid wears HP heart on its sleeves

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The tech company’s sponsorship of the historic football club includes transforming digital experiences at all its facilities.

When Real Madrid took the field against Atlético Madrid last Sunday, it sported a brand on its uniform sleeve for the first time in the club’s 121-year history.

HP earned that right by becoming the club’s global technology partner, with HP technology, including AI-enabled devices, being played to elevate fan experiences and support the Club’s overall operations.

The sponsorship spans men’s and women’s teams as well as youth programmes.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the digital transformation of club spaces and elevate the Real Madrid fan experience as part of the new Santiago Bernabeu complex and beyond, including in-person experiences, gaming and club operations.

“HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” said HP chief marketing and corporate affairs officer Antonio Lucio. “We are honoured to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP’s technology and brand to create amazing experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”

Both brands also share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. HP is tackling the digital divide through initiatives that accelerate digital equity for millions of people around the world, while Real Madrid is committed to creating a more inclusive community of sport. Through their new sponsorship, the two companies will also co-create programs that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide.