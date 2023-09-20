Volvo delivers a potent drive

The potent performance of the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is put to the test by SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid SUV that seamlessly blends a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. This model is equipped with all-wheel drive for added versatility and safety.

The potent performance does not hold back in terms of both speed and power and, as a bonus, the ride is marvelously smooth. In fact, it was so smooth and potent, I forgot to look at the speedometer. Luckily no traffic police were around: I was driving at 100kmph in a 60 zone withput realising it, yet had the feeling of complete control of the kind I would have with most other vehicles at far lower speeds.

The combination of quietness and power of the engine is really what makes this vehicle so potent.

Inside, the XC60 is luxurious and comfortable. It is spacious with supportive seats that enhance the overall driving experience. Long-distance driving is no longer a drag. The seats are made for a snug drive, with lumbar support built in. The electric adjustable seats with memory settings makes it useful if the vehicle is being driven by multiple drivers.

The infotainment system is large and easy to control. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard in the Volvo. Google services are built in and, as a result, Android Auto is unfortunately not supported. Voice commands make for safer driving as the touch infotainment system does not allow typing while driving. However, Google did not appreciate my croaky voice and did send me on a wild goose chase finding an address.

As with all Volvo vehicles, safety is a priority. The XC60 T8 Recharge is no different. The autobrake system uses a camera and radar to detect jaywalkers, and automatically applies brakes to help avoid a collision. This is so very necessary on the roads of Johannesburg.

Lane keeping assist certainly assists with keeping the driver’s attention on the road. The cameras sense the lane markings on the road, senses when the car is drifting out of its lane and will start vibrating to alert the driver.

The blind spot information system uses radar sensors to detect the vehicles blind spots. When a vehicle is detected, a warning light illuminates in the side mirrors. This is a very useful function when trying to change lanes with cars approaching from behind.

Adaptive cruise control uses radar sensors to maintain a set distance between the car and the vehicle in front of it. It can also be used to slow the car down or come to a complete stop in traffic. This was one of my favourite features when navigating the roads or dealing with lucky-packet drivers.

The 360 degree camera provides a bird’s-eye view of the car’s surroundings, which can be helpful for parking or maneuvering in tight spaces and allows for perfect parking.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is packed with power, comfort, tech and a potent driving experience.