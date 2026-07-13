Radisson turns to AI for pricing

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The hotel group’s system feature automatically detects and matches lower third-party hotel rates in real time.

The Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) has launched an AI-powered real-time hotel price matching technology that automatically detects lower publicly available rates for the group’s properties on third-party booking platforms.

It then instantly matches the rates on RadissonHotels.com, removing the need for guests to submit claims, screenshots, or wait for manual approval. Unlike traditional best-rate guarantee programs, which require customers to identify lower rates and complete a manual claims process, price matching verifies and applies eligible lower rates automatically and in real time.

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“Today’s travelers expect speed, simplicity and confidence when they book,” says Gianni Di Fede, global chief commercial officer pf the Radisson Hotel Group. “Price matching is our commitment to ensuring that guests who choose to book directly with us never have to wonder whether they could have found a better deal elsewhere. By automating the process in real time, we are making direct booking simpler and more transparent while delivering greater value to both guests and hotel partners.”

Real-time pricing

When a guest discovers a lower rate for a Radisson Hotel Group property on an online travel agency (OTA) or a search engine such as Google Hotels, the AI-powered system automatically verifies the discrepancy, and matches eligible lower publicly available rates, redirecting the user to the hotel’s website without the need for any further interaction.

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The feature is live across all Radisson Hotel Group properties worldwide and currently covers rates from leading platforms like Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Agoda, Priceline, Trip.com, and Makemytrip.

For hotel teams, the fully automated process removes the administrative burden of managing price match claims manually, freeing staff to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. The automated model also provides greater visibility into pricing performance and customer behavior, making it easier to measure impact and optimise direct booking strategies.