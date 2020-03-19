Featured
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: All the specs revealed
Subtle differences between the upcoming next generation consoles reveal stark differences in their target markets. BRYAN TURNER unpacks what this means for gamers.
The upcoming PlayStation 5’s specs were announced at the “Road to PS5” developer conference yesterday, making it possible to compare the hardware to the known hardware of the Xbox Series X.
CPU Winner: Tied
The PS5 features an 8x Zen 2 Core CPU at 3.5GHz at variable frequency, while the Xbox Series X features the same CPU at a higher clock speed of 3.8GHz. Technically, the faster the clock speed is, the more efficient the other components, like GPU and RAM. That said, this platform represents a major step up for console gaming across the board, so the clock speed becomes less important.
GPU Winner: AMD
Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 run on AMD’s Custom RDNA 2 graphics platform, which means AMD is the real winner here – being the sole supplier. The outputs are slightly different though, with the Xbox maxing at 12 Teraflops, while the PlayStation maxes out at 10.28 Teraflops. On a very basic level, the Xbox Series X theoretically runs games at a higher resolution with a higher framerate.
The PS5 also has less Compute Units (CUs), at 36 CUs, while the Xbox Series X has 52 CUs. The real catch is the PS5’s CUs can push out more processing than the CUs on the Xbox. On both systems, the graphical output is expected to be extremely high.
RAM Winner: Xbox Series X
While both systems feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, the Xbox Series X houses a 320-bit bus, while the PS5 features a 256-bit bus. This means the Xbox can transfer more data per cycle, which means more can be put through to memory at a time.
SSD Winner: PS5
One of the biggest advantages of the PS5 is it’s custom designed I/O. The new PCI Express 4.0 standard enables the new PlayStation to transfer a whopping 5.5GB of data per second, which is much higher than that of the Xbox’s 2.4GB per second. This may translate to faster load times on the PS5. Both of these speeds are a huge step up from the previous generation, meaning that the PS5 will probably have no loading time on games while the Xbox Series X will have virtually no loading time.
Verdict: Get the console that has your titles
Because these consoles are nearly identical with their specs, it only makes sense to get the console for the games you love. That means getting a PlayStation if you love the Uncharted, Spiderman, or God of War games. The same goes for getting an Xbox if you love the Halo, Gears of War, or Forza games. Either console you pick, the next generation will very much be worth it.
Featured
New MacBook Air brings better keyboard, price, storage
The latest MacBook Air, announced yesterday, packs a better keyboard, double the storage, and a lower price tag.
Yesterday afternoon, Apple updated the MacBook Air, its most popular notebook, and finally caved in to the demand for more storage. It features faster performance, the “new” Magic Keyboard with a scissor mechanism, twice the storage, and a new lower price of $999, down from $1099.
The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, compared to its predecessor. It also now starts with 256GB of storage, double that of the previous generation’s 128GB. That’s configurable to up to a 2TB SSD, eliminating frustration of the 256GB limit. It houses a 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID fingerprint recognition for easy login and secure online purchases, and a spacious trackpad.
“From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “Today we’re giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of $999 and an even lower price of $899 for education. With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer notebook.”
Faster Everyday Performance
Now offering quad-core processors, the MacBook Air delivers more speed across everyday activities, from organising photos to editing videos. It features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7, with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. It also has Intel Iris Plus Graphics integrated into the system to deliver up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.
New Magic Keyboard
It features the “new” Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has returned to the original scissor mechanism, like the keys found in the older MacBook Air models, but it calls it “a redesigned scissor mechanism”. This allows for 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the “new” inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find without looking down.
Built-in Security and Privacy
The notebook comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip, Apple’s custom-designed second-generation silicon, which checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. This allows the MacBook Air and any Mac with the T2 chip to deliver the most secure boot process and storage of any notebook. The T2 also protects Touch ID information, so whether customers are unlocking their Mac, entering an online password or making online purchases, their information stays safe.
Additional Features
- A three-mic array for more clear voice capture for FaceTime calls with friends and family.
- The industry-best Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation.
- Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector.
- Support for up to a 6K external display, a first for MacBook Air.
The new MacBook Air will be available in the US from next week. No local availability has been announced.
Featured
Banking innovation boosts financial services growth in SA
While South Africa’s economy languished in the final quarter of 2019, financial services was identified as one of the more positive sectors. This correlates to BankservAfrica’s Economic Transactions Index (BETI) for February where the data reflects constant transaction growth from the rapid changes at banks. This could continue into the first quarter of 2020.
“The volume of transactions increased by 4.9% on an annual basis in February,” says Shergeran Naidoo, Head of Stakeholder Engagements: BankservAfrica. “This is an improvement on January’s 3.2% growth for the same period.”
On the payments side, requests for immediate payments via real-time clearing (RTC) increased by an incredible 66.1% year-on-year, according to Naidoo. “This represents the largest increase for RTC since April 2019. The normal debit transactions grew by 4.9% over the same period.” According to the BETI, the total number of transactions was 101 460 488.
“More interesting in this month’s BETI is the innovation in banking that is coming through in our transaction figures. This is leading to consumers opening more than one account and increased transactions,” explains Naidoo. “The sharp rise in the number of new bank accounts and the growth in interbank activities, such as transferring money between old and new bank accounts, have expanded the economic transaction movements that the BETI picks up.”
As such, while the BETI reflects South Africa’s underlying economic activity, some of the more recent influencing factors were not only for transactions of real economic goods, but also for interbank money transfers.
“Overall, it seems February was not as much of an economic decline as one would expect with the current load shedding,” says Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za. “For now, we believe that the financial services sector and the broader banking industry have generated some economic growth. But this is not enough to lift the entire economy out of the woods.”
Stats SA’s news last week of the economic decline in Q4 2019 was predicted in the November BETI report as a possible consequence of load shedding.
“However, there are indications that the first quarter of 2020 could be a little better than the previous quarter. But this could change because of the coronavirus impact,” ends Schüssler.